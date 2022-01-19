BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi and RM's 'XL and L' conversation puts ARMY in disarray; fans say, 'Spare us some life'

BTS members seem to be using Instagram as their new group chat. From discussing on meeting up for drinks to talks on strawberries, Instagram is now their go to place. BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi is not very active on Instagram. Make no mistake his posts get better engagement than others. Yesterday, he decided to make his debut with the comments section. He asked RM aka Kim Namjoon what size would he (SUGA) need to buy of the jogger pants. As we know, BTS HYBE merch is driving fans crazy. RM had designed jogger pants and a wind chime. The jogger pants are out of stock but we guess as a BTS member SUGA has his privileges. Also Read - BTS X 3 Idiots: V, Jungkook, Jimin step in for Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in this HILARIOUS ARMY edit

RM told him that SUGA wore L while he was XL. In his second comment, RM said he could have asked this size related information on group chat rather than on Instagram. Needless to say, fans began discussing how the boys use Instagram as group chat nowadays. Many were shocked to know that SUGA buys clothing in size L. Others pointed out that he has broad shoulders unlike other members. RM has buffed up immensely so it is not surprising that he needs XL. After all, most fans know him as 'Little Kitten' and 'Smol Bean' . Fans also reminisced about the time RM said that SUGA and he wore same size underwear. After living together for 11 years, they are as familiar to each other as husband and wife. In fact, RM had once said that if he did not like his impulsive buys he could easily pass them to SUGA as they wear same size. Also Read - BTS' V, Jimin and other members sweetly console a little girl who was SAD for leaving them; ARMY says they’ll be amazing parents – watch video

Still thinking about Yoongi being a size L and Namjoon an XL. What do I do with this infooo ?‍? pic.twitter.com/wK608ToVol — Tannie⁷ | #LENIKIKO2022 ??? | 김연탄 (@YeontanKim0907) January 19, 2022

namjoon and yoongi matching outfits pic.twitter.com/lv3C9oOj5p — bts fashion (@btsfashionhr) January 18, 2022

he said i’m going to let these bitches know i wear an XL and yg wears an L!! and also we’re married — @_@, (@dilfcentraI) January 19, 2022

It's adorable how Yoongi asks Namjoon what should his size be for for the pants when we know how they occasionally wears matching clothes pic.twitter.com/36XMVjbmdd — ⁷ (@mygbebe) January 18, 2022

woke up and tl is discussing namgi size difference...L and XL

what a day — anu ⁷ (@anutanshit4life) January 19, 2022

Jin, twirling hair, pout voice: how does this instant gram thing work again? Hobi: you can google that literally but here u go handsome ?️‍?? Yoongi, pout voice, glint in his eye: what's my size Joon Joon: I'm XL and you're L, I need to emphasize that you're Smaller — Quiche Niche⁷ (@TheQuicheNiche) January 19, 2022

ARMY cannot get over this #NamGi interaction. RM's idea to put this on Kakao Talk is perhaps because he guessed what kind of conversation it would inspires in ARMYs. The septet is assumed to get back to work by end of January 2022. This is the first time that they're spending time with families in holiday season. BTS is the global phenomenon in the world of music. Also Read - BTS: 5 ADORABLE moments of 2Seok aka Jin and J-Hope that'll live in ARMYs heart rent free