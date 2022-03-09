BTS member Suga celebrates his birthday today. The South Korean rapper, record producer and songwriter had a working birthday since the concert is coming up! And on his special day today, Suga gave a surprise to the ARMY by sharing one of the most adorable clicks of his pet pooch Holly. It seems after working hard, Suga returned home to be greeted warmly by Holly. And as if that was not enough, Suga's words for Holly has left fans into a tizzy. He may be lil meow meow but he is fond of dogs a lot. And he poured his heart out for Holly saying, "Holly, who digs into her arms when lying down, is so cute... #SUGA_BDAY." Holly looks too adorable for words and Suga's cute caption is another highlight. Check out the picture tweet below: Also Read - Happy Suga Day: Let's check out 'young forever' gush-worthy pics of birthday boy Min Yoongi

Suga is fond of photography as y'all know. He has shared a lot of pictures of Holly before which the ARMYs have compiled and shared while responding to the tweet. ARMYs are also gushing over their cuteness. Let's check out ARMY's reaction to the same below: Also Read - Happy Birthday Suga: BTS member Suga aka Agust D rings into his 29th year, Here are a few interesting facts about him that will surely amaze you - Watch

Yoongi imitating how holly takes up the most place of bed is today's serotonin boost :)pic.twitter.com/8HYAvjD6k6 — R I A⁷ ✿ | YOONGI DAY ? (@tanniessdiary) March 9, 2022

Holly has the most boopable nose... ? — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) March 9, 2022

Aww Yoongiii I'm so happy to see our cutie Holly ???

Thanks holly for being a part of our angel happiness ?

And happiest birthday to our Min Yoongi ?????? I hope you had the best day remember that we love you and we are always rooting for you borahae our Yooniverse ?? pic.twitter.com/ZEbCH1jGof — ᴮᴱFiona Alex⁷?∞? YOONGI DAY ???????? (@Fionaalex7) March 9, 2022

How to be min holly pic.twitter.com/GyP10GJwcv — palak⁷ (@Palak_952) March 9, 2022

I just thought about Yoongi’s dog parenting diary?? pic.twitter.com/kvWfwe3Y9r — bethany erin⁷? (@ErinBrownWrites) March 9, 2022

y'all this is so cute ㅠㅠ — ً yoongi birth ? (@kvlovure) March 9, 2022

OMG i am crying he is soooooooooo cute i can't handle it. Thank you Yoongi for this dose of cuteness. Cuddle him on behalf of all our fandom ?? pic.twitter.com/sYeq8ZiHKc — ⟭⟬ BiBi⁷ ⟬⟭ ???I will see BTS in cinema on 12th (@VRMYJ0613) March 9, 2022

I’M CRYING ㅠㅠ — ana⁷ ?? minmarch (@EUPH0RI4NA) March 9, 2022

bringing back Jimin exposing yoongi how he acts when he's with holly ???#SUGA_BDAY

pic.twitter.com/EfFsT75vb6 — BTS PICS⁷ ? (@GirlWithLuv_24) March 9, 2022

He is so cute ! they are super affectionate, they love being around you. and they have a party when you get home. it seems that everything you went through bad in the day disappears when you see them happy.?❤️? #HAPPYSUGADAY — sara cristina???❤️ (@sara_cris2203) March 9, 2022

Talking about Suga's birthday, the Daechwita hitmaker had come live yesterday on VLive and interacted with the ARMYs. He trolled/fooled ARMYS into giving a spoiler about the PTD concert in Seoul. After pretending to check that no one's eavesdropping, Suga revealed the spoiler saying, " BTS will be at the concert." He proceeded to ask ARMY to keep it to themselves. Uff, he can be so adorable!

Suga revealed that he had his seaweed soup made by his mother for his birthday lunch and also talked about a lot of things. One of the highlights of Suga's birthday was his hairstyle. The black mullet won over the ARMYs and how! Anywho, let's see what magic BTS brings on stage in Seoul tomorrow.