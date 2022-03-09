BTS member Suga celebrates his birthday today. The South Korean rapper, record producer and songwriter had a working birthday since the concert is coming up! And on his special day today, Suga gave a surprise to the ARMY by sharing one of the most adorable clicks of his pet pooch Holly. It seems after working hard, Suga returned home to be greeted warmly by Holly. And as if that was not enough, Suga's words for Holly has left fans into a tizzy. He may be lil meow meow but he is fond of dogs a lot. And he poured his heart out for Holly saying, "Holly, who digs into her arms when lying down, is so cute... #SUGA_BDAY." Holly looks too adorable for words and Suga's cute caption is another highlight. Check out the picture tweet below: Also Read - Happy Suga Day: Let's check out 'young forever' gush-worthy pics of birthday boy Min Yoongi
Suga is fond of photography as y'all know. He has shared a lot of pictures of Holly before which the ARMYs have compiled and shared while responding to the tweet. ARMYs are also gushing over their cuteness. Let's check out ARMY's reaction to the same below: Also Read - Happy Birthday Suga: BTS member Suga aka Agust D rings into his 29th year, Here are a few interesting facts about him that will surely amaze you - Watch
Talking about Suga's birthday, the Daechwita hitmaker had come live yesterday on VLive and interacted with the ARMYs. He trolled/fooled ARMYS into giving a spoiler about the PTD concert in Seoul. After pretending to check that no one's eavesdropping, Suga revealed the spoiler saying, " BTS will be at the concert." He proceeded to ask ARMY to keep it to themselves. Uff, he can be so adorable!
Suga revealed that he had his seaweed soup made by his mother for his birthday lunch and also talked about a lot of things. One of the highlights of Suga's birthday was his hairstyle. The black mullet won over the ARMYs and how! Anywho, let's see what magic BTS brings on stage in Seoul tomorrow.
