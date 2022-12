BTS member Min Yoongi aka SUGA is one of the hottest producers in the Korean music industry. But he is also turning out to be the surprise BTS member who can drop thirst traps out of nowhere. This has been the story of ARMY throughout 2022. SUGA aka Min Yoongi with his long hair, delicate features and arresting looks has been slaying and how. BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi has posted some pics from a unknown photoshoot. We can see that he has donned the Victorian look with a coat and ruffled shirt. His hair seems to have a personality of its own. Fans are wondering from where are the pics. Also Read - BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

Take a look at Min Yoongi's jaw-dropping pics on Instagram Also Read - This lucky BTS Army's boyfriend proposed marriage to her in the most epic style and it has a Bangtan Boys connection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

BTS ARMY reacts to the pics Also Read - Hey BTS Army, did you know what happened when V took his first flight eight years ago? This is relatable AF

ARMY just cannot get over the pics of Min Yoongi. They are wondering if he has done a magazine photoshoot or is he coming up with a new album that is shot with Victorian influences. Some days back, Kim Taehyung made our hearts aflutter with his looks as an English gentleman. This is what ARMY tweeted...

o homem mais lindo da face da terra de verdade min yoongi você mexe tanto com o meu psicológico eu sou rendida a absolutamente tudo relacionado a você. és completamente perfeito da cabeça aos pés. pic.twitter.com/ghCf4UhLf0 — bibs day ? (@kthglosr) December 11, 2022

MIN YOONGI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What manner of beauty is this???

Why why why??? He's so heavenly gosh

This is insane https://t.co/n60yggx7vO — ????????! ?? ??? ???⁷ ? (@M_Adeeronke) December 11, 2022

One day Yoongi said "Instagram is hard" but then Armys didn't knew he meant it will be hard for us???

I'll Sue You Min Yoongi!!!! — Tina⁷ Vminwifeyᵛ??⁹⁵ | #VeautifulDays??? (@messy_vminlover) December 11, 2022

Kim Taehyung was like a dream as he dressed up like an English gentleman. But BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka SUGA looks no less than a Byronic hero in these clicks.