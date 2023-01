BTS Chapter 2 is exactly the opposite of what BTS chapter 1 has been. The boys have been exploring themselves as artists and their individual personalities more openly. The old BTS ARMY is in shock and is kinda having a tough time dealing with it. Ever since the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – entered chapter 2, they have become bolder. Well, the ARMY knows what it means. One by one, each of the BTS members have been opening a thirst trap and right now, a wild meltdown is happening and it's all thanks to Min Yoongi aka Suga. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi name surfaces in the Philippines Bar Exam question paper; ARMY feels the iconic line came true

Suga opens a thirst trap with the new shirtless artistic photo shoot

Hollywood News and Twitter is trending and buzzing because of BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga. His latest photoshoot has sent shockwaves amongst the ARMY. Suga usually is not that active on Instagram and it's great because whenever he comes online, he causes mayhem. And that's what he's done even now. Min Yoongi went shirtless. He dropped 4 pictures, two of the same aesthetics. The First set is about Suga, shirtless and his neck covered in flowers. The second set is Suga, still shirtless, but with a single-shade abstract threaded headgear. AgustD put a monkey-shying emoticon in the caption, that's it.

Check Min Yoongi aka Suga's latest Instagram post here:

ARMY has a wild meltdown on Twitter:

It is not known whether the pictures that the Run BTS hitmaker shared are from his Photo folio series. But it will be J-Hope's Photo series that will be released before that of Suga. Well, let Suga reveal all in his own time. Meanwhile, he would be enjoying the wild thirst trap he started after dropping the photos. ARMY is going berserk over his photoshoot. Check out the tweets here:

I JUST CAME ONLINE

AND THE ENTIRE TL IS FERAL

EXCUSE ME WHILE I FERAL ALONE

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

HE IS ART OMG HE IS ART

I NEED TO KNOW MORE

MIIIINN YOOOONGIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/mt8dkvIHaU — MS (@msahu2510) January 5, 2023

Umm... Excuse me!?!? WTF is this man trying to do? I'm gonna d words on of these days because of one of them. ??

He looks like a mermaid in blue ones. ??#MinYoongi #GorgeousYoongi pic.twitter.com/yWPBMogzlY — StarLit_Night (@Scarlett_Wishes) January 5, 2023

OH MY GOD MIN YOONGI??!#!$#? pic.twitter.com/9g3R7OEofU — pau (@sugatays) January 5, 2023

MIN YOONGI WHAT THE FUXK?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/5r1vWuRLdY — Karolina❄ yeji's gf WILL SEE LOUIS!! (@fiaryxitzy) January 5, 2023

I NEED AN INSURANCE FOR THE DAMAGE DONE BY MIN YOONGI — Itsjustme7 ???? (@Sradhaismyname) January 5, 2023

wtf I just woke up min yoongi ?! pic.twitter.com/DYnU179qD4 — g⁷ ???‍?? (@sope_thk) January 5, 2023

So i believe that whenever army is mad at something, bts would release topless photos of them… monk.. you are lucky today but you ? are still in my ? list And thank you min yoongi ??? pic.twitter.com/EOW8XfDh4c — Yoonjin | 즐~ (@Sugarrific_Jin) January 5, 2023

Min Yoongi im at loss of words ? pic.twitter.com/1Wle8Pz39q — dream⁷ (@taesughoney) January 5, 2023

MIN YOONGI OMG WTF — VJ ⁷ Namjoons wife (@tatamic1995) January 5, 2023

MY BRAIN JUST UNBRAINED MIN YOONGI — Moni⁷ ⟬⟭ (@raapmonnie) January 5, 2023

I thought I would never see the day that THE ...MIN YOONGI ...would upload these kinds of photos! He looks absolutely breathtaking, and I didn't think I would physically cry from seeing them. I love looking at his confidence through these amazing pictures!??@bts_bighit https://t.co/Xdhki3Qhrk — I LOVE KPOP & LOUIS (@BKGMNBWGS19) January 5, 2023

BUTCH BITCH WAHT DID MIN YOONGI JUST POST?!?!? — iya⁷ (@yoopuff) January 5, 2023

oh my fucking god.. MIN YOONGI!!! pic.twitter.com/cKP7JT4ANK — syd⁷ (@yoongi4lyfer) January 5, 2023

I just can't really handle his milk skin, his collarbones, those side angle, his hair. Damn Min Yoongi!!! How to breath? https://t.co/jKZRARUXuc — merlabts (@merlabts) January 5, 2023

Min yoongi ??????I’m speechless ? — ? ⁷ (@my7frienz) January 5, 2023

EXCUSE ME MIN YOONGI??! NO, YOU'RE NOT DOING THIS TO ME!! HOW AM I GOING TO GO THROUGH CHAPTER 2 IF Y'ALL ARE LIKE THIS??! pic.twitter.com/ubqwH6IWrl — Jin (@JinnieSeokjinni) January 5, 2023

I'm going insane he can't just drop it like that and leave ?? min yoongi sir please speak to the mic — fff ? (@byebyebluest) January 5, 2023

Min yoongi he is really handsome i can not say anything ?✋#MinYoongi pic.twitter.com/mrDLhke0s5 — Kookie97 ?♡ (@IrmaDam68245342) January 5, 2023

MIN YOONGI STANS ALWAYS EATING REAL GEWD GOD BLESS — a⁷ ? yoongi’s gf (@omfgyoongi) January 5, 2023

OMG MIN YOONGI!?!?!!! I THOUGHT IT'S A SCULPTURE AT FIRST!?!!?!!! pic.twitter.com/pL7pbQ9KUP — liny ᵕ̈ (@9597hauls) January 5, 2023

THIS IS TOO MUCH FOR ME IS THIS A FUCKING DREAM OR WHAT???? WE GOT NAKED THE MIN YOONGI???? I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS pic.twitter.com/xTrku2oCn6 — pra ? (@prara_vkk) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Suga had That That with Psy which was released in May last year. It also won big at the MAMA 2022. He has his own drinking show on YouTube. Talking about his mandatory military service, it is been said that he might fulfil his mandatory services as a social service agent instead of an active duty soldier.