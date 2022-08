Suga aka Min Yoongi is one of the most adored band members of the biggest boyband in the world, BTS. The BTS rapper and producer enjoys massive popularity online. Apart from his songs, and music, Suga is known for his striking looks, fashion statements and selfies. And guess what? Yoongi has done it again. BTS' Suga took to his social media handle and dropped two 'BOMB' selfies which are now going viral. BTS ARMY is going gaga over his pictures on Twitter. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, BTS Jin and SUGA, Kartik Aaryan - 5 male celebs whose long hair amplified their sex appeal - view pics

Suga, the selfie king of BTS

BTS' eldest rapper, Suga aka Min Yoongi is quite good at sharing selfies. He often shares them on Weverse, Twitter and of late, on Instagram. Ever since BTS members opened their Instagram accounts, they have been posting a lot of stuff on it. Suga has been infrequently active but whenever he shares something, especially his pictures or selfies, ARMYs cannot contain their feelings and keep crushing over him. Suga's gonna be a top trend in Hollywood News. Have a dekko at Min Yoongi aka Suga's selfies here:

BTS ARMY goes bonkers of Min Yoongi's selfies

And yet again BTS ARMY is going bonkers of the Run BTS hitmaker's selfies. ARMY either want to 'sue' him or 'marry' him. And his latest pictures are swoon-worthy. It won't be wrong to say that he has opened a thirst trap for all the fans, early in the morning. Suga is quite ace at it. Without doing much, Suga often sends ARMY into a tizzy. Check out ARMY's reactions to Suga's selfies here:

Suga's solo projects

Suga was the last member of BTS to drop his vlog. He made seven whale cutting boards for himself and the rest of the six BTS members. The fact that he thinks so much about the members, yet again melted ARMY's hearts. Meanwhile, Suga is yet to update on his solo project.