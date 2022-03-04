BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi is the whiskey connoisseur of the K-Pop septet; let's take a look at his favourite spirits

BTS member SUGA has made fans really happy with Stay Alive. The OST from 7 Fates Chakho is produced by Min Yoongi aka SUGA, and sung by the Golden Maknae, Jeon Jungkook. It has made new records on iTunes and Spotify. SUGA recently came on VLive and spoke about the beautiful song. Besides music, architecture, cooking and basketball, SUGA has good knowledge about alcohol as well. BTS fans know that his alcohol tolerance is the highest as told by other members. SUGA also told fans who he took sips of Korean alcohol makgeolli during the making of Daechwita to get into the mood of the mad tyrant king. Also Read - BTS V's Hwarang co-star Park Hyung Sik shares what it means to be friends with the Most Handsome Man; says, 'To me, Taehyung is still my...'

In one of his VLives, he was once seen sipping a single malt whiskey. Given that most BTS fans are above 21, the members are not shy to admit that they do drink occasionally. During his VLive for his mixtape D-2, Min Yoongi aka SUGA was seen drinking some whiskey. He clarified that it was not a product placement but fans noticed that it was Ardbeg single malt. The cost of the whiskey is around USD 76. In India, you can find it for a little more than Rs 6K. He is quite fond of Irish malts as fans witnessed during In The Soop 2. He was drinking Smokehead Islay Single Malt Scotch Whiskey. In India, it costs more than Rs 4K at duty free shops.

In fact, his song Honsool is all about alcohol and emotional pain. The lyrics are so raw that BTS fans were amazed at how open Min Yoongi aka SUGA was with his feelings. He is extremely aware of alcohol and how what to consume and in what amount.