BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi joins PSY for first-ever live performance of That That; ARMY notices 'iconic' Mic Drop moment [Read Tweets]

BTS members are creating havoc. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's MV Arson is making waves on YouTube. The song is ruling with fans and music critics. As we know, SUGA aka Min Yoongi could not be present for J-Hope's listening party. He felt unwell with a cold and fever and got himself tested for COVID-19. But the report turned out to be negative and he has recovered. Today, Min Yoongi aka BTS SUGA did his first ever live performance of That That with PSY. It was at the Summer Swag 2022 Festival. That That is a huge hit in Korea. As per reports, PSY's shows were a sell-out.

In the clips on social media, we can see that BTS rapper SUGA aka Min Yoongi is singing and dancing with PSY on stage. Dressed in loose distressed denims, white tees and khaki oversized shirts, he looks great. With his wet hair, SUGA aka Min Yoongi looks even more desirable. Fans also noticed that he gave a Mic Drop moment to the audience. Well, ARMY knows that when BTS was criticized for not singing live, SUGA once dropped the mike to prove haters a point. His choreography also looks on point. ARMY is going berserk as expected. Here are some crazy tweets...

MIN YOONGI YOURE SO HOT pic.twitter.com/PdLrDuFlPJ — cess⁷ (@cesstwt_) July 16, 2022

WTF MIN YOONGI ??? AKO ATA ANG LALAGNATIN SA'YOOOOOOOOOO????? https://t.co/nmAynxavDU — twishie⁷ (@kmskjnloml) July 16, 2022

YOONGI LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/hppMJorRVr — kore (@kkukstudio) July 16, 2022

ANOTHER ANGLE OF MIN YOONGI DROPPING THE MIC!! #minyoongi pic.twitter.com/SRMIswBBuN — _._saranghaebts_._ on ig ? (@OT7wreckedarmy) July 16, 2022

OMFG MIN YOONGI PERFORMING ON "THAT THAT" WOAHHHHH THIS IS INSANE??pic.twitter.com/k7ftDJtnbT — ?????? ??? (@i_am_AnkitaD) July 16, 2022

MIN YOONGI ???pic.twitter.com/SC9LvLlyvI — Jack In The Box ? (@fedansva) July 16, 2022

THE MIC DROP AT THE END EXCUSE ME MIN YOONGI pic.twitter.com/1C4Ojynzp4 — han's bf ?? (@kissforjake) July 16, 2022

min yoongi mic drop comebackpic.twitter.com/0k4EVnnYUP — zephyr ت (@httpymz) July 16, 2022

And that's Min Yoongi's iconic Mic Drop right there ? pic.twitter.com/EGjZ3zZ5IB — Li⁷_ BTSᴾʳᵒᵒᶠMORE (@D_twtBTS7) July 16, 2022

We can see that fans are thrilled. This was completely unexpected. There was no official intimation that PSY would be joined by SUGA at the festival. Min Yoongi said that his initial plan was to just produce the song by PSY convinced him to sing and even feature in the music video.