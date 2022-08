BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - have been on a hiatus from excessive group activities. The septet will from now on focus more on individual artistry and growth. But that does not mean that there will be no BTS content at all. BTS members have become active on Instagram again. Just recently Suga aka Min Yoongi dropped a carousel of a video and pictures which is from his Family vacation. However, he has left Jin concerned. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's former sasaeng fan spills shocking details; reveals seeking therapy after being caught

BTS Suga goes on a family trip; shares post

This is the second post of Suga aka Min Yoongi in 24 hours. He has been out, spending time with family and Holly, it seems. The post that Suga shared online includes pictures of the place he visited. It seems he is flaunting the architecture. He also shared some of his pictures by the seaside. The post also includes Holly enjoying a car ride. Check out the post here: Also Read - Run BTS is all set to be back after 10 months break and ARMY can't keep calm [View Tweets]

BTS Jin gets concerned about Suga – here's why

Yesterday, Suga shared a post on his Instagram handle, @AgustD wherein he shared pictures from his visit to his middle school, Gwaneum middle school. As soon as he shared pictures Jin aka Kim Seokjin dropped a comment. He complained to Yoongi that he is looking thin and hence he is transferring some amount to his account. Jin then asked him to use the money to eat. Suga called Jin's bluff saying that he had checked his account but he had not received any money. Lol! Jin being the Hyung to Suga is the cutest thing on the internet today. Also Read - BTS: South Korea's defence minister says the K-Pop band can perform at global concerts even during enlistment [Read Report]

?: Why are you so skinny.. I deposited pocket money go buy/eat some food ?: I checked my account but there’s nothing coming in tho? https://t.co/XiCpWnw4nb — ?⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) August 7, 2022

Suga and Jin bond, work front

Suga aka Yoongi is lying low on the activities front. He dropped That That, a collaboration with the legend, Gangnam Style hitmaker PSY. Suga is said to be working on some music. But no announcement has been made yet. Jin, on the other hand, has been dropping by the premieres of various movies, he is moving about in the social circles of film stars. ARMY is awaiting the debut of Actor Jin.