BTS rapper, lyricist, producer and hyung SUGA aka Min Yoongi is the man with a Midas touch. Though he never aimed to be an idol, SUGA has achieved great success both as a part of BTS and solo artist. He has often said that he does not like to dance but boy, his moves are smooth. We have seen that in American Hustle life, and in many performances. Let us take a look at some of his sexiest and drool-worthy moments on stage. Recently, he made a guest appearance at the Summer Swag concert with PSY where he sang and danced to the viral hit, That That. Dressed in casuals, SUGA turned up the heat on the stage and how. Many fans surely lost their voices crying hoarse.



The second one has to be when he performed on Blood Sweat and Tears for MBC show. Dressed in a pair of pink pyjamas, he ate up the stage with his dance and expressions. Min Yoongi aka SUGA proved his sex appeal is no less than any other BTS member. It is also funnily known as the 'no-underwear' concert.



No mention of BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi sexy fan cams will be complete without this one. This fancam went viral on TikTok. The blue-purple silk shirt with fringes looked great on him. Dark kohled eyes, contoured face and the dreamiest of expressions made fans hearts race and how.

SUGA aka Min Yoongi of BTS knows how to burn the stage. The rapper was in his element at the Epilogue concert that happened in Beijing, China. SUGA's unabashedly hot, masculine and seductive avatar is too hot to miss.



Seesaw by SUGA is one of the crowd favourites. The song is about two lovers who decide to end their affair as it is tough to find that love.



SUGA aka Min Yoongi is now busy with his solo album. He spoke about how lyric-writing had become tough of late. BTS members are now working on solo careers. J-Hope's album Jack In The Box is a critical and commercial success.