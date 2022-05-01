BTS singer SUGA aka Min Yoongi has collaborated with PSY for the song That That. The song was released on Friday. Now, his look from the song is making fans go crazy. Sharing his pics, a fan wrote, “Min yoongi is so attractive, I can’t handle this.” Another fan commented, “Atp I don't even know if I am alive after all the stunts he pulled on us????????????.” Another fan commented, “Daddy.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Virat Kohli has the sweetest wish for his wife Anushka Sharma; actress shares pictures of her birthday celebration and yummy cake [View Pics]

min yoongi is so attractive, I can’t handle this pic.twitter.com/i343I1pdrl — ◡̈ (@agustdfms) April 30, 2022

Ugh he drives me crazy look at his pretty hands https://t.co/e1eFU1l7C7 — Sy⁷ ?️‍? (@symphonic_army) May 1, 2022

cowboy yoongi era already wrecked me https://t.co/njCAoNxwUq — JONA ♡ | WITH YOU OUT NOW (@azilanoj_) May 1, 2022

Atp I don't even know if I am alive after all the stunts he pulled on us????????????#ThatThat #SUGA https://t.co/HCylP7XAJJ — ymrA⁷ With You? That That? (@Apobangpo______) May 1, 2022

I literally have to look away ? the first picture gives major “my husband when he was young” vibes https://t.co/wrjXtU8S7k — SUNDAY BOY yeonjun ✘ (@risingkpopstan) May 1, 2022

Please don’t bias wreck me, MIN YOONGI!!!!!???? https://t.co/EJvSNZx0ps — Park Juliana (@park_juliana24) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, PSY has appreciated Suga. on JTBC's Knowing Bros. As reported by Soompi, PSY said, "One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, 'Hi, this is Suga. I'd like to talk to you about something.' So we met up." PSY praised Suga and called him a great performer. He added that he is really good at writing music.