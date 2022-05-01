BTS singer SUGA aka Min Yoongi has collaborated with PSY for the song That That. The song was released on Friday. Now, his look from the song is making fans go crazy. Sharing his pics, a fan wrote, “Min yoongi is so attractive, I can’t handle this.” Another fan commented, “Atp I don't even know if I am alive after all the stunts he pulled on us????????????.” Another fan commented, “Daddy.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Virat Kohli has the sweetest wish for his wife Anushka Sharma; actress shares pictures of her birthday celebration and yummy cake [View Pics]
Meanwhile, PSY has appreciated Suga. on JTBC’s Knowing Bros. As reported by Soompi, PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up.” PSY praised Suga and called him a great performer. He added that he is really good at writing music. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan enjoy lunch together on son Hridaan's birthday; latter's rumoured beau Arslan Goni sends love
