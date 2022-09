BTS member SUGA is synonymous with Marry Me Yoongi. Well, the same thing happened during the Chuseok VLive done by the Bangtan Boys. All of them were seen wearing hanboks for the same. BTS got a number of marriage proposals and this time even Jimin was included. Jin teased SUGA asking him why was he marrying so many times? The joke has now become a little too old, and even SUGA has a bland expression when he reads Marry Me Yoongi. But this time RM aka Kim Namjoon added more spice to the conversation. This is what happened... Also Read - RIP Queen Elizabeth II: BTS ARMY revisits the theory of Princess Diana reincarnating as Jungkook after the demise of the royal [View Tweets]

RM said jokingly that they person who wrote Marry Me Yoongi plans to get into action from Chuseok. He said that the person will plan a visit to Daegu to meet Yoongi's parents. Hearing that, SUGA aka Min Yoongi said that a person should not do that. RM says the fans will go all the way to Daegu. SUGA aka Min Yoongi said his parents would be surprised if people indeed turned out like that at their doorstep. The handsome musician also spoke about Chuseok and how they waited for the red envelope that had allowance money. They discussed that now they have to give cash, and how inflation had made everything so costly. Also Read - BTS: Unfazed by dating rumours with Jennie, V aka Kim Taehyung drops shirtless pictures; ARMY has a meltdown [View Tweets]

? the person who had said they'd marry yoongi hyungnim said they're going to the in-laws house this chuseok

? ooooooh...... don't do that, really

? said they'll go all the way to daegu

? don't do that, my parents would be surprised ? ( ๑ ᴖ ᴈ ᴖ) pic.twitter.com/QO1ShBSuTO — digitiminimi (@syubjim) September 8, 2022

Fans are having fun seeing Jimin's reaction after hearing that people will go to Daegu. SUGA aka Min Yoongi spent some days in his home town of late. It was a family holiday. He also shared pics of the same on his Instagram. Also Read - BTS members V, Jin, Jimin and others being emotionally engrossed in Pasoori is simply the best video on the internet today [WATCH]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Well, the members have always had a field day teasing one another. BTS will be performing in Busan as part of the World Expo Bid. ARMYs are in two minds about the concert given issues like safety and financial benefit for the Bangtan Boys.