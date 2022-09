BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - came live on Weverse and greeted the ARMYs on the occasion of Chuseok. The live saw BTS members coming together after a long time. It would be after the live on their 9th debut anniversary that the septet came to live together on Weverse. The BTS members looked very happy together and handsome in Hanboks, the traditional South Korean clothes. And from the live, a clip of Suga aka Min Yoongi is going viral on the gram. The clip is proof given by the ARMY of how much Suga is like a cat. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, BTS Jin and SUGA, Kartik Aaryan - 5 male celebs whose long hair amplified their sex appeal - view pics

Hollywood News: BTS - Suga is a cat?

BTS' members each have a personality icon. And BTS' second eldest Suga aka Min Yoongi has a cat emoticon. ARMYs fondly compare his personality with that of a cat. And there's a clip in which Suga is raising his hands as though wishing ARMY and cheering on them on the occasion of Chuseok 2022. His gesture is just like that of a cat kneading in the air. It is adorable as Suga's blank expressions make it funnier. Have a look at the clip of Suga going viral here: Also Read - BTS Suga aka birthday boy Min Yoongi being the best Hyung to the boys is too wholesome [videos]

BTS Chuseok 2022

The Bangtan Boys looked very handsome indeed. Their Dalmajung merch pics BTS dropped a couple of hours ago. And they went viral quickly. BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – all wore Hanboks both live and also for their Chuseok greeting video for the ARMYs. During the Live, the BTS ARMYs’ comment about marrying Jimin went viral. Jin was shocked that this time they came across Jimin Marry Me instead of Yoongi Marry Me. Also Read - BTS: Jimin and Jungkook's throwback Valentine's Day video is making ARMYs ROFL for THIS reason

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a fan commented during the live stating that the person will be heading to Daegu to meet with his parents. Suga suggested the ARMY to not do so. Suga has always been showered with marriage proposals.