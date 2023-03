BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga is celebrating his birthday today (KST, 9th March). He is turning 30 and his age as per Korean standards is 31. And like some of the BTS members, even Suga came live to celebrate his birthday with the BTS ARMY. It was a shorter Live session and four more BTS members joined the birthday live as well. Jung Hoseok and J-Hope, Park Jimin aka Jimin, Kim Taeyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook and Jungkook also joined the live in the comments section and soon it turned chaotic but not for Yoongi! Also Read - BTS: Jungkook fans wants ARMY to apologize to the maknae; here's what we know

Suga's birthday live is joined by J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook

Hollywood News is going viral with the latest updates on the member of one of the most popular boy bands, BTS' Suga. Min Yoongi came live thinking that he would cut the cake, do some challenges and interact a little with the ARMYs and leave. But the maknaes joined by J-Hope turned it into a chaotic live by joining the ARMY in proposing to Suga. 'Yoongi Marry Me' is a thing in K-pop wherein every ARMY everywhere proposes to Suga by commenting Yoongi Marry Me. And J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook joined this trend.

BTS' J-Hope and Jungkook complain as only Jimin gets a reply from Suga

The Daechwita hitmaker only replied to Jimin, it seems. Because Jungkook complained about not getting a reply from Suga to his comment. Even J-Hope agreed with Jungkook. However, Jimin boasted about getting a reply saying that he was having a full conversation with Suga through comments.

[230309 Jungkook Weverse Post + J-hope Jimin Comments] ? wow yoongi hyung didnt answer im upset really ! ? kekekeke me too..? ? huh? what is this, for me it was almost as if we were having a conversation kek pic.twitter.com/hkJtzxMdyj — 미니융 ? (@miiniyoongs) March 8, 2023



Taehyung had also joined the birthday live and he dropped some comments when Suga aka Min Yoongi sang It's Not Love if It Hurts Too Much by Kim Kwang Seok. Suga serenaded ARMY with a surprise song attack and they absolutely loved it. ARMY loved that except a few members (RM and Jin), they got the bunch together.