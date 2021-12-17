BTS' Suga grabs top 3 spots on his biggest debut as an Asian soloist on US Spotify

BTS' Suga aka Min Yoon-gi has been taking the global music industry by storm with his singing skills. The talented K-pop rapper and songwriter has added new feathers to his cap by becoming the only Asian soloist to grab the top 3 spots on his biggest debut on US Spotify list. Also Read - BTS: RM picks Christmas 2021 gifts for his band members and we really admire his choice

On December 17, Suga's MV 'Daechwita' from his mixtape 'D-2' crossed over 324 million views on YouTube. The song was at 323 million on December 14 and it just took 3 days to add 1 more million to the mark. Daechwita was Suga's first song to hit over 300 million views and it still holds the most views record compared to other solo songs of the BTS members. The song made its debut at 76 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, which made Suga the first Korean soloist to appear simultaneously on Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

Suga is also ruling the US Spotify charts by earning the top 3 spots with the release of 'Girl of My Dreams' by Juice Wrld featuring Suga on December 10 with 1,149,184 streams. On number 2, is Suga's Interlude' from Halsey's third studio album Manic with 500,935 streams and Daechwita taking the number 3 spot with 425,793 streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, BTS are officially members of the Guinness World Records 'Hall of Fame' after breaking 23 records in 2021. "The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame," Guinness World Records announced in September.

Their list of accomplishments is truly impressive. Among the records celebrated by Guinness are: most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours ('Butter', 11.04 million), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (for 'Butter', 3.9 million, which replaced their previous record for 'Dynamite'), most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's digital song sales chart ('Dynamite', 18 weeks), most streamed track on Spotify in first 24 hours ('Butter'), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ('Butter', 108,200,000 times), most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000), most followed music group on Instagram, and most Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards won by a music group, according to Billboard.com.

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet - composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.