BTS' Suga had to step out of his comfort zone for 'Butter' concept photos – here's how he did it

Apart from their groovy songs, BTS members also melt the hearts of the ARMY with their concept photoshoots. In the recent video of Bangtan Bomb, the popoular K-pop band unboxed concept photos from their Butter concept album. While looking at the album, Suga saw pics, where he was eating chocolate and said that he had eat lot of chocolates because of this photos. Interestingly, Suga doesn't like chocolates but he had to eat them because of this photoshoot. He said, "I kept eating sweets," to which, Jimin replied, "You're eating chocolate so sentimentally."

In a recent interview with Amazon Music, BTS members were asked about the last few times when they had cried and Suga had left us in splits with his reply as he said, "I cried two hours ago when I yawned." He doesn't just cry for serious reasons. "Is crying a big deal? Tears can come out just like that." During the session, Suga predicted that band's latest track Permission to Dance's will replace their previous released song Butter which is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

Permission to freak out?! @BTS_twt is returning to #FallonTonight next week! ? Tune in for a 2 day takeover event with performances of #PermissionToDance & #Butter Tues 7/13 & Wed 7/14! ? pic.twitter.com/RBc6OR5OLz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 7, 2021

The band is set to appear on 's The Tonight Show for two consecutive nights, which is July 13 and 14. According to Variety, they will be making the American TV debut of their new track, Permission to Dance. They were last seen on the show in September 2020, where the band had performed on many of their popular songs including Dynamite, Black Swan, Idol and others. So, are you excited for the upcoming episodes of The Tonight Show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.