BTS SUGA is described as the perfect marriage material by ARMY. Now, he has also become the match-maker. ICYMI, this is what has happened. Today, Hitman Bang aka Bang Shi-Hyuk has posted pics with veteran actress Uhm Jung Hwa. She was the latest guest on Suchwita where she told SUGA that she was almost going on the show We Got Married. It seems she met Bang Shi-Hyuk there and people thought they did be a couple. Uhm Jung Hwa who has a great sense of humour said she should have tried getting married to Bang PD then given how he went on to form HYBE, one of the richest music companies in the world. SUGA aka Min Yoongi could not control his laughter.

ARMY teases Bang PD for 'Mommy Of Bangtan Boys'

ARMY cannot stop talking about Yoongi and Bang PD after these pics. They have noticed how Bang PD is looking a lot younger. It seems he has lost weight and his hair is also looking very good. Take a look at the comments on the new glow on the face of Bang PD...

NO IM CRYING YOONGI LOOK WHAT YOU HAVE DONE https://t.co/hkq6wZVQDP pic.twitter.com/wFQEwZga55 — yely⁷ (@bichwi) December 9, 2023

hes even dressed up meeting junghwa ?? the hairdo thooo — ♡ ziqah ♡ golden⁷ ♡ (@ygjmnie) December 9, 2023

He even dressed up for her and showed up with a coffee truck ? Cupid Kitty hooked up his boss ? pic.twitter.com/KcjKOyjR1y — FireFly⁷? (@TangerynSunsets) December 9, 2023

We got eomma of bangtan?? — Oishi? (@Oishi3052) December 9, 2023

Lmaooooooooooooo if they get married yoongi should be the wedding ceremony host!! — JACKIE ⁷ ? (@pickledradish10) December 9, 2023

BTS' SUGA serving in the military

BTS' SUGA serving in the military

BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi is now in the military. He is doing his service as a civil servant. It seems he is in the water services department. He won awards for his D-Day Tour and Best Music Video with Haegeum. With match-making added to the skills of Min Yoongi, there is literally nothing he cannot do!