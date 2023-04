BTS member Suga released his album D-Day and also dropped the documentary called Suga: Road to D-Day. The BTS rapper is in the news right now and ARMY is raving about his music and the documentary. In the documentary, we see Suga interacting with various international artists including Halsey, late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Steve Aoki and more. A clip of Min Yoongi aka Suga and Halsey is ha grabbed the attention of the ARMY. Suga let Halsey do his hair and their goofiness is all things adorable. Also Read - Agust D Haegeum MV: BTS member SUGA delivers a knockout rap but it is his gangster avatar that will make ARMYs hoot and whistle

Suga and Halsey in Suga: Road to D-Day

Min Yoongi is winning hearts with Haegeum and Snooze as it is now that the documentary, Suga: Road To D-Day has been dropped. The South Korean rapper met the American singer and songwriter, Halsey who BTS collaborated on Boy With Luv and Suga's Interlude. A clip has made headlines in Hollywood News in which Suga lets Halsey style his hair just like hers. He patiently waits while Halsey does her best. She seems nervous about hair styling Suga but the latter burst out laughing upon seeing the end result. They even pose for the picture together. Suga also clicks a selfie with Halsey flaunting his new hairstyle. Their equation is super cute.

BTS ARMY goes crazy over Suga and Halsey's bond

Nothing slips ARMY, you know. They have been waiting for D-Day and the documentary ever since it was announced. And now that is it here, they have been sharing videos online and going gaga over their bond. It's not frequent that they get to see this side of Min Yoongi. And if you've watched Haegeum, you'd know it. ARMYs would be switching between streaming the album and watching the documentary right now. Check out their tweets here:

I'm actually crying Yoongi's big smile and his beautiful and genuine friendship with Halsey ? pic.twitter.com/2QupzzwfhC — Sakina D-DAY is seeing SUGA ? (@Sakina801) April 21, 2023

La relación de Halsey con los chicos de BTS es tan hermosa ? Este video de ella con Suga es muy tierno. La pu7a madre https://t.co/zdRU0xuTxg — tina ?? de luto x MoonBin ? (@girlinblackpink) April 21, 2023

Suga with Halsey they're besties ♾️??? — Kiwi⁷ (slow)D-DAY? (@Kiwi30133) April 21, 2023

yoongi and halsey with their cute hairstyle ?pic.twitter.com/3yJoj2X0T2 — taa⁷ SUGA D-DAY (kinda ia) (@vantetaeboo) April 21, 2023

Look at Suga & Halsey hairstyle ?

pic.twitter.com/8T1vOY98uO — ????? (@KnjMyLife) April 21, 2023

Halsey styling Yoongi's hair ,the way he broke into biggest gummy smile seeing himself & went " selfie " in tiny ??#SUGA #슈가 #RoadToDDAY #SUGARoadtoDDAY #슈가로드투디데이pic.twitter.com/kjXHuqyU1U — BANGTAN DELIGHT | D-DAY 21 APRIL (@Lovly_mochitwin) April 21, 2023

Halsey made Suga a hairstyle similar to hers ? pic.twitter.com/IIcdUVPGBm — THE SEVEN⁷ (@The7BTS) April 21, 2023

Talking about Suga: Road to D-Day, in the documentary we also see Steve Aoki praising AgustD aka Suga of BTS. He says that he has the highest level of expectations from the rapper. Indeed, Suga is one of the most sought-after music composers. Suga also made news recently when he joined the rest of the BTS members as Hobi enlisted in the military.