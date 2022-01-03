BTS: Suga makes full recovery after testing COVID positive; ARMY sends prayers for RM and Jin – view tweets

A couple of days ago, HYBE formerly known as BigHit Entertainment had announced that BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following the reports of the Daechwita hitmaker testing positive for COVID, HYBE had announced that even Jin (Kim Seokjin) and RM (Kim Namjoon) of BTS had tested positive for the virus. And now, HYBE has announced that Suga has made a full recovery from COVID. BigHit announced that Suga's mandatory quarantine after testing positive came to an end on 3rd January at noon. He will be resting at home hereafter and will return to his daily activities. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung becomes the fastest person to touch 30 million followers on Instagram
BigHit took to Weverse and announced Suga's recovery with a formal statement. It read thus: "Hello, this is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you." Check out the announcement below: Also Read - BTS: Jin REVEALS he calls himself ‘worldwide handsome’ as ‘a joke’; here's WHY!
BTS ARMY is celebrating Suga's recovery. However, ARMY is now sending healing prayers for RM and Jin. ARMY now wants their two other BTS members to make a full recovery as well. Check out their tweets here:
ARMY is trending 'Yoongi is fully recovered' on Twitter. Check out BTS ARMY's reaction on Yoongi's full recovery here:
When Suga, RM and Jin tested positive simultaneously, ARMY had panicked. Back then they trended 'COVID GET THE HELL OUT' on Twitter. ARMY is happy to see the BTS members recovering. After all, they are manifesting the Seoul concert of March 2022.
