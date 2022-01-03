BTS: Suga makes full recovery after testing COVID positive; ARMY sends prayers for RM and Jin – view tweets

A couple of days ago, HYBE formerly known as BigHit Entertainment had announced that BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Following the reports of the Daechwita hitmaker testing positive for COVID, HYBE had announced that even Jin (Kim Seokjin) and RM (Kim Namjoon) of BTS had tested positive for the virus. And now, HYBE has announced that Suga has made a full recovery from COVID. BigHit announced that Suga's mandatory quarantine after testing positive came to an end on 3rd January at noon. He will be resting at home hereafter and will return to his daily activities. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung becomes the fastest person to touch 30 million followers on Instagram

BigHit took to Weverse and announced Suga's recovery with a formal statement. It read thus: "Hello, this is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you." Check out the announcement below: Also Read - BTS: Jin REVEALS he calls himself ‘worldwide handsome’ as ‘a joke’; here's WHY!

BTS ARMY is celebrating Suga's recovery. However, ARMY is now sending healing prayers for RM and Jin. ARMY now wants their two other BTS members to make a full recovery as well. Check out their tweets here:

Yoongi is fully recovered!??

The best ending of my day and beginning of the new year.?? Hoping for RM and Jin to recover soon too. pic.twitter.com/eqNENou6Hz — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (ON BREAK) (@Army_Connect) January 3, 2022

SOON JIN AND RM AS WELL ?? pic.twitter.com/lsIEfwYIYf — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) January 3, 2022

WHAT A HAPPY MORNING ??? HOPE RM AND JIN RECOVERS SOON TOO?? pic.twitter.com/ytgekeYLMw — TAECEMBER (@Dhivyaanjali18) January 3, 2022

Now waiting for that BTS RM and Jin Full Recovery announcement too... pic.twitter.com/3xqKhzlwrV — Crystal⁷ (@thinkingofmono) January 3, 2022

????????

manifesting “Hello, This is BIGHIT Music.” announcement tomorrow for the full recovery of Jin and RM

???????? — A⁷ (@a_girlwitluv) January 3, 2022

Jin and RM please feel better soon, hoping for their speedy recovery :(

Fck covid tbh. pic.twitter.com/qVSOuUhJFt — 태꾹. (@tkchronicles) December 25, 2021

So happy to see this hashtag?

I was in college and received this good news?I am so happy.

Lets wish for Jin and Rm to recover soon too?#YOONGI #suga#RM#Jin pic.twitter.com/3VzbyA5DI5 — BTS buddy? (@NitiSejpal) January 3, 2022

Soon Jin and RM will I hope actually I will pic.twitter.com/zmrve87C7L — Brownie (@cbrownieo) January 3, 2022

I hope JIN and RM recover as soon as possible please 2022 don’t pass and say your deserve better!! ? — ✨Bangtanned~ (@Aleeshay19) January 3, 2022

I think this is the bestest newsI got in this morning,after the beginning of 2022?.Our lil meow, our lazy cat is all cure now?

He fully recovered?.My joys knows no bound?

I believe that Jin and RM will also cure soon ?#BTS #SUGA #borahaeyoongi #augustd #purpleyouyoongi? pic.twitter.com/6cUJaL6BdJ — Nusrat Shadata (@NusratShadata) January 3, 2022

this makes me happy, i'm waiting for jin and rm full recovery too. https://t.co/D3DZch8CAg — ジ ? (@vmin_lvrs) January 3, 2022

May Allah bless you always stay safe and healthy INSHALLAH Jin and RM will come back fast — Army Girl From Pakistan (@ArmyGirlFromPa1) January 3, 2022

I hope that Jin and rm get better aswell!

but I’m just happy that he is recovered. — Shaylah (@Skzgrace2021) January 3, 2022

ARMY is trending 'Yoongi is fully recovered' on Twitter. Check out BTS ARMY's reaction on Yoongi's full recovery here:

Quarantine is over?????

My yoongi got fully recovered!

All Thanks to God!???#BTSSUGA pic.twitter.com/pDN8ZY0uCN — Najma Taehyung (@najmakim1) January 3, 2022

Glad to know that he is fully recovered ??. #BTSSUGA pic.twitter.com/6SEbL6ivha — AcidShield (@acidshield5) January 3, 2022

im crying with big fat tears rn Suga is fully recovered now So So happy #BTSSUGA #Yoongi #BTS pic.twitter.com/0QsaAzcwA1 — anju⁷ ✰ ? (@jjksceo) January 3, 2022

what a beautiful way to start the year with. Yoongi has fully recovered from covid and is out of quarantine now. ? i am so happy, and he looks like it, too. take care of yourself, baby! stay safe and healthy always. i love you so much. ? pic.twitter.com/iBuItFvqvJ — thv lovely jubbly 내가 왜⁷ ⟭⟬ ◡̈ (@scenerybeartae) January 3, 2022

Best news to wake up to, Yoongi is fine and fully recovered ?? and now we're manifesting the same for Joon and Jin! ? — ⟭⟬ ⁷Conny's Magic Shop ? (@connyyyyyyy) January 3, 2022

Yoongi is fully recovered this is such a good news! I'm so happy ?? I pray Joon and Seokjin recover soon as well? — Ans?⁷Stream Christmas tree? (@OutroLTB) January 3, 2022

This is the best news and I am so happy that Yoongi is fully recovered. ? pic.twitter.com/94jj1XdjF9 — ?| Chi Min⁷ (@jiminmychimchim) January 3, 2022

When Suga, RM and Jin tested positive simultaneously, ARMY had panicked. Back then they trended 'COVID GET THE HELL OUT' on Twitter. ARMY is happy to see the BTS members recovering. After all, they are manifesting the Seoul concert of March 2022.