BTS' Suga once REVEALED what role he would play in a movie and it will leave the ARMY in tears of laughter

The BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope have always impressed the ARMY with their appearances in music videos. Be it nailing the difficult dance steps smooth like 'Butter' to matching the lyrics with their facial expressions, the septet have made their fans fall in love with all over again. So when the bangton boys were asked what roles they would fit in a movie, Suga had the most hilarious and honest answer to that question.

In an interview, the MC asked the BTS members, "If you guys got to star in a movie, which roles would each of you take?" To which Suga replied saying that all the members wouldn't be the main actors adding that they would probably feature in a horror movie.

After listening to Suga's reply, Jimin and J-Hope immediately started acting like zombies. Suga then added that in the horror movie, he would like to be an extra who talks too much and also the first one to die.

Well, we bet the BTS ARMY are surely going to laugh out loud and won't bother to shed some tears of laughter.

Last month, BTS announced a challenge on YouTube Shorts to make the world to dance on their latest track Permission to Dance. The dance moves for this challenge are the International Sign gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning Joy, Dance and Peace. As part of the challenge, BTS will spotlight some of their favourite shorts in a compilation video, so participants are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations.

Permission to Dance is BTS' latest single to top the Billboard Hot 100, replacing their own song Butter.