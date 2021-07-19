BTS: Suga OPENS up on 'valuing sincerity' and how music is cathartic in his own life

BTS' Suga never fails to amaze us with his honesty. In fact, all the members have from time to time shared with ARMY how they felt lost in life, and went through a bad phase. Whether it is Suga, RM or V, the members of the septet are candid that they too face the blues as much as everyone else. By doing so, they have encourage fans to speak out their fears and inhibitions. This healing nature of BTS' music has earned them a global fandom. Their themes like disillusionment in youth, mental health issues, anxiety and self worth have found resonance with millions. Ditching the regular angst of romantic love, the group told fans to focus on self love. Also Read - BTS: A live show in India on the cards? Here’s what Jimin has to say

Suga is the latest BTS interview with Hindustan Times spoke about why the group decides to be open about such issues in their music. They were asked if revisiting some of their troubles was therapeutic or exhausting. He told the paper, "We value sincerity when it comes to music, so we talk about our personal stories through music, and naturally touch upon various topics. For me, personally, as time goes by, delving into those emotions is getting less hard. Releasing music also helps me relieve those emotions." It is indeed wonderful to know that Suga is coming out of the dark emotions that caused a lot of torment when he was younger.

As fans know, Suga suffered from depression and social anxiety. In fact, things got so bad that he needed some professional help. The singer documented his situation in his solo mixtape Agust' D. He rapped about how the dark thoughts sucked away his joy of living. He got better over time, and is now far better equipped to deal with negative thoughts. He had a tough time in his youth that took a psychological toll on him. We are sure that ARMY is glad knowing that Suga is coping better than ever before.