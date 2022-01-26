BTS member Suga has shared a couple of pictures on Instagram a couple of minutes ago. The rapper, music producer and lyricist who enthrals everyone with his music is making ARMY go bonkers with his latest Instagram post. Suga whose Instagram handle name is AgustD shared pictures from his getaway. We see Min Yoongi of BTS enjoying the view from scenic canyons. The first picture includes Suga just posing with a cuppa coffee in his hand. It seems like a candid shot was taken while he is enjoying the view. the second picture features Yoongi doing a squat in order to get a better picture of the scenic valleys. "Squat," Suga wrote in the caption of his post. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and more grooving to Shah Rukh Khan-Sushmita Sen's Main Hoon Na song will get your feet tapping [VIDEO]

Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jin delivers strawberries to trainer, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas renovate LA home for baby and more

And now, seeing the little Yoongi doing a squat has sent ARMY into a tizzy. Firstly, BTS ARMY is happy that Suga has shared pictures on Instagram. Secondly, Suga's posture is making him look adorable. ARMY has said that they'll be saving the pictures in their phones and will even save them as their wallpaper. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi's pre-debut pics will leave you amazed at his TRANSFORMATION from cutie to sexy global superstar

บริการรับถ่ายภาพ Pre-Wedding หรือรับปริญญา หรือถ่ายอะไรก็ได้แล้วแต่จะจ้าง โดยช่างภาพ Suga Photographer และทีมงานคุณภาพ ในราคาย่อมเยา

ครึ่งวัน 80,000 USD

เต็มวัน 150,000 USD

สนใจทักเดมค่ะ (Cr. รูปจากในพิน) pic.twitter.com/h7v7XVnK8N — ?? P ä r k ⁷ ⚘? แท • กุก • ก้า (@KookVandSuga) January 26, 2022

This is my new wallpaper until further notice. I guess Yoongi is the type to get in weird positions to get the perfect picture of you lmao ??#SUGA #btsoninstagram pic.twitter.com/DAiK3LQ6xq — Babyy_Chu~ •᷄ɞ•᷅ ?? (@babyy_chu) January 26, 2022

I had a feeling you would come, and I wasn't wrong because you are here. Thank you for coming, you make me very happy. I love you very much Yoongi ?#YOONGI #SUGA #슈가 #민윤기 @BTS_twt #BTSSUGA #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/5vUF1JEvII — Aᴢᴜʟ Sᴜɢᴀ Lᴇᴠɪ⁷ (@SugaLeviYoongi) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are enjoying their break. The Bangtan Boys have been on a break from their hectic schedules for a couple of weeks now. They made their Instagram debut in December 2021 and since, has been sharing posts on the social media app. Suga is not that active on the gram, but he recently shared a picture of his pet pooch, Holly. Suga's Holly is a brown Poodle and just too cute. Suga's post about Holly had sent Twitter into a meltdown.

On the job front, Suga is producing the soundtrack for BTS' Webtoon 7 Fates Chakho. It is called Stay Alive. BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook will be lending his amazing vocals to the song. Suga's character name is Cein in 7 Fates Chakho.