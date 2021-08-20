When it comes talking about their personal lives, the BTS members have never disappointed their fans. They often share a lot of intimate details about themselves, which forms an unbreakable bond with the ARMY. Recently, Suga recalled an interesting incident about his birthday that fans might never have heard of. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY showers love on BTS' V in Iron Man style, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's kissing pictures go viral and more

In an interview with Tokopedia, Suga revealed that his most special birthday happened right after BTS' debut in 2013. It was one of their first trips to another country and the departure date happened to be March 9, which is Suga's birthday.

As they flew off to another country, it was still March 9 because of the timezone differences. "A day passed but it was still March 9th!" Suga recalled as he got to experience his birthday in two different countries that lasted twice as long.

Meanwhile, the K-Pop super band have officially cancelled their 'Map of the Soul' world tour, which has been postponed since April 2020. The announcement was made by their label Big Hit Music through a post on Korean web platform, Weverse.

The statement read, "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.

"Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible."

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys. The band were meant to commence their tour in April last year, but were forced to cancel their four Seoul appearances because of the pandemic. It was later announced they would be postponing the tour altogether, due to the ongoing global Covid situation.

(With IANS Inputs)