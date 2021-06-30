BTS: Suga receiving a cute marriage proposal from a fan leaves Jungkook in splits – watch video

BTS aka Bangtan Boys are witnessing a great hike in their fanbase on each passing day. While their latest track Butter is shattering records and continuing dominance across the globe, the K-pop band has once again won our hearts in one of their recent live sessions where Suga received a marriage proposal from a fan, which left everyone cracked up. In the video, we see V aka Kim Taehyung reading a message, "Yoongi marry me," which makes Suga shocked and everyone bursting out in laughter. While the frame looks hilarious because the septet, Jungkook grabs our attention because of his unmissable laughter. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Gal Gadot welcomes home a third baby girl, BTS' Butter tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week and more

jungkook’s cute smile at the comment “yoongi marry me"???

This clip went viral in no time and we saw users showering their love on the popular K-pop band. While one fan commented, "How many tyms u refuse these proposals??" another user wrote, "jungkook's cute smile at the comment "yoongi marry me" BTS LIVE ,YOONGIS."

While fans are waiting for their new track, recently confirmed his collaboration with the band as In an interview with the American radio show, Most Requested Live and said, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record and I've just written a song for them for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well." During the session, when an ARMY member asked, Who is the coolest BTS member? Ed replied, "Well, they're all as cool as each other. I'm never going to win saying someone is cooler than someone else. I think they're all great."