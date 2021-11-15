BTS' Suga REVEALS an unknown chapter from his rookie days and BIGBANG‘s G-Dragon and it will make ARMY emotional and proud

The journey of BTS has been an one of the inspiring stories among fans. The septet has indeed come a long way and as an ARMY you will be emotional and proud to know an interesting story, which Suga recently revealed during a ‘Reaction Cam’ segment for M COUNTDOWN‘s 600th episode. In this special moment, BTS shared how things have changed since their debut and spoke about their rookie days. Also Read - BTS: ARMY furious as a magazine crops Jungkook out of a group picture; BTS is 7 trend takes Twitter by storm – read tweets

Suga spoke about his senior BIGBANG‘s G-Dragon and said, "I remember G-Dragon sunbaenim came up to talk to me first. [He asked me] what my clothes said… it was so cheap, a 16,000 won hoodie with a graphic tee. I couldn’t tell him because I didn’t know what it said." The multi-talented handsome hunk revealed that he was wearing 16,000 won ($14 USD) hoodie at that time as he couldn't afford luxury outfits at that time. But the septet has changed their times with hard work and dedication and now they were all the reputed brands including Gucci, Chanel and others. Also Read - BTS: When Suga’s lengthy message ending with ‘I Love You’ left V/ Kim Taehyung crying for 10 minutes straight

BTS members are gearing up for the for their first in-person concert post pandemic, which is set to take place on November 27 and 28 at California’s SoFi Stadium. The concert is titled, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. Also Read - MTV European Music Awards 2021: BTS wins multiple titles, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits shines, Justin Bieber fans disappointed; check the complete list of winners