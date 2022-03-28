BTS: Suga reveals he LIED about COVID-19 symptoms; here's why – watch video

BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer launch: Rocking star Yash tells Karan Johar 'Let's burn all the woods' – here's why

So, if you consider yourself one amongst ARMY, then this latest BTS news should be right up your alley. Back in December last year, Suga, RM and Jin had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, in January 2022, V, too, joined the listed of COVID-positive BTS members while J-Hope caught the virus in March and is still on recovery mode. Jungkook is the only BTS member who hasn't been diagnosed yet with COVID19, and in light of that, the band discussed his "super antibodies" in a recent VLive episode.

In fact, Jungkook even boasted about his terrific immunity, saying, "I think I am the Super Antibody…There are some people who don't get the disease…I think I am the super antibody considering that I haven't been confirmed yet." Suga though then made a startling revelation, where he reminisced how he had requested Big Hit Entertainment (the music label that manages the K-Pop group) to conceal the announcement that he was a symptomatic carrier just so that ARMY wouldn't worry about him, since his symptoms weren't that severe as that of the other members. Check out his video below, making the revelation.

Yoongi said that when he was positive for COVID, he did have symptoms! But he requested (the staff) to write in the article that he was asymptomatic because he was afraid we'd be worried ?

pic.twitter.com/70XfQpiiFV — ? ᴮᴱ구찌⁷ ? #yourlovev ? (@eternalhyyh) March 19, 2022

No prizes for guessing that ARMY was deeply moved by this.