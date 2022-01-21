BTS: Suga shares first ever picture of his pet dog Holly; not just ARMY, J-Hope is melting too – read tweets

Now that the K-pop boy band BTS members are on Instagram, they are keeping their fans entertained by sharing cool pictures. Fans, commonly known as ARMY, are simply loving how the septet are giving them a peek into their personal lives. Recently, Suga shared a picture of his dog named Holly. This is the first time ever that Suga has shared a picture of his dog since his Insta debut. He shared it with the caption, "a puffy Holly who just woke up from sleeping," and ARMY is having a meltdown. So much that Holly even started trending on Twitter. J-Hope who is a dog lover also commented on the post and said, 'Hello Holly'. Also Read - Pushpa X BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava is unmissable – watch

BTS SUGA/YOONGO INSTAGRAM UPDATE + JHOPE COMMENT 220121 SG: a puffy Holly who just woke up from sleeping Hobi: hello Holly ? (cutely) @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3L27VUhI0E — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) January 21, 2022

??— YOONGI EN INSTAGRAM •Post de Instagram

?: Holly puffy-faced (cara hinchada) que acaba de despertar — HOLLY ?? pic.twitter.com/VaVbGOzRlc — Pichel ♡'s Sof | JK OST PROD. SUGA ? (@Shinemichm) January 21, 2022

Suga Update Instagram ??

? : His eyes are swollen because he just woke up

And Jhope ??

?️: halo holly pic.twitter.com/hKjgWssqoh — Pipi? (@Pipi_0186) January 21, 2022

[?]

Suga (Agustd) post on Instagram !! ?: a puffy faced holly who just woke up from sleep ~ IM CRYING ??♥️#suga #yoongi pic.twitter.com/a7klzRc7l3 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) January 21, 2022

