BTS: SUGA shows his care for ARMYs as he makes a surprising disclosure about his fight with COVID-19

BTS member SUGA is known to be the introvert. We know that J-Hope is now under quarantine as he seeks treatment for COVID-19. The virus has hit BTS really hard. So far, Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka V and now J-Hope has been hit by COVID-19. Fans are dreading announcements from Big Hit Music on Weverse now. SUGA in the recent VLive done by the members told everyone to protect themselves from COVID-19. He said the danger was lurking everywhere. SUGA also said that he had symptoms of COVID-19 but told the media team to not reveal it to fans as he did not wish that ARMYs get stressed about his condition. Later, his mom also got it.

BTS member SUGA got it along with Jin and RM. In the note, it was written that he is asymptomatic. Hearing this, ARMYs became emotional. Kim Taehyung aka V performed at Permission To Dance in Seoul just days after his recovery. SUGA, RM and Jin got time for a prolonged recovery.

BTS is all set to be in America for the Grammys that take place on April 4, 2022. It is followed by four concerts in Las Vegas. The boys will be received by a huge fandom in Las Vegas. The whole city is all set to welcome Bangtan Boys.