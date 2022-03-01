BTS: SUGA treats ARMY to a VLive at the start of 'MINMARCH'; fans feel jealous of his pet Holly - here's why

BTS members are now preparing hard for their concerts in Korea. SUGA did a VLive with fans on the first day of March. As we know, his birthday is coming on March 9 and ARMY has christened the month as MINMARCH. On his VLive, he spoke about Stay Alive. He said that he wrote the lyrics for Stay Alive and The Girl Of My Dreams when he was on the flight from Seoul to Los Angeles. He said that Stay Alive was recorded at a stretch and Jungkook simply aced it. SUGA said that Jungkook was overflowing with talent. He revealed that he is still unsure of what makes the best pic for Instagram. SUGA said J-Hope did Instagram the best! Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung achieves THIS milestone on Instagram with his latest dump of mirror selfies

SUGA also told BTS fans not to stress themselves too much over buying tickets for the Seoul concert. He said that the septet was looking forward to performing in Seoul for a long time. Min Yoongi said they were just waiting for the pandemic to end so that he and others could travel to a maximum number of countries and perform for ARMYs out there. ARMYs also asked him about his beloved pet, Holly. SUGA aka Min Yoongi dished out some adorable information. He said that Holly was doing great. SUGA said just as he gets home from work, Holly comes to him with his clothes (dog jacket) in his mouth requesting him to take him out for a walk. He also said that Holly sleeps next to him every night without fail. This is how ARMYs reacted to this cute information...

