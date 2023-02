BTS member Suga has started his own talk show called Suchwita wherein he invites guests on the show and has a drink with them. Suga gets chatty with the guests, Until now, on Suchwita, we have seen BTS member and leader Kim Namjoon aka RM making an appearance on the first episode. The second guest was Shin Dong-Yup, a comedian. We also saw Taeyang who collaborated with BTS Jimin on vibe being a guest on Suchwita. And now, the newest guest on Min Yoongi aka Suga's chat show is Seventeen's Hoshi. Also Read - BTS: SUGA aka Min Yoongi name surfaces in the Philippines Bar Exam question paper; ARMY feels the iconic line came true

Seventeen member Hoshi join Suga on Suchwita

Suga's new episode of Suchwita is going viral online. Hoshi from Seventeen attended the show. He bought a gift for him and touched Suga with his thoughtfulness. Hoshi was polite and won a lot of ARMY's hearts. Hoshi thanked Suga and BTS for paving the way, Hoshi says that they helped them advance in the US. Hoshi says that due to BTS doing what they have been doing, they got a chance to explore and showcase their talent in the West. Min Yoongi aka Suga politely declines doing so. He humbly responds that they might have opened the door a little but have not done so much. Suga thanks Hoshi for saying so. Hoshi adds that everyone feels the same way. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, BTS Jin and SUGA, Kartik Aaryan - 5 male celebs whose long hair amplified their sex appeal - view pics

Watch the Suchwita episode featuring Seventeen's Hoshi video here:

Suga's dance video with Seventeen; watch below:

Suga's video with Seventeen members is going viral. Suga is seen in a brown tee and denim and white sneakers. Suga's dance moves are going viral. His smile has been going viral along with his moves. Suga stans would be happy to see the video. It is going viral in Hollywood News. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS Suga aka birthday boy Min Yoongi being the best Hyung to the boys is too wholesome [videos]

Congratulations to SVT for being the only group other than BTS to get a BTS member to do their Tiktok challenge with them! And it’s Yoongi!!! ? pic.twitter.com/PA9y0M7Nx5 — 제시⁷ ? (@jessikatsu) February 9, 2023

hoshi said the truth, bts paved the way ? https://t.co/t2mtWnqVKC — noosh⁷ #IranRevolution (@minnienooshi) February 9, 2023

Hoshi acknowledging that bts paved the way for the kpop industry and yoongi assuring that it was svts hard work that got them to where they are now too oh this was just WHAT we needed — Aisyah (@vaguetapes) February 9, 2023

THIS GUY RLLY SAID I HAVE ONE CHANCE AND I’M GONNA USE IT TO LET YOONGI KNOW THAT BTS PAVED THE WAY HE NEEDS TO KNOW ??? https://t.co/njrNGP4WQd — kixi⁷ #hobiuary ♡ (@yoonshi_toonshi) February 9, 2023

literalmente hoshi: bts paved the way

yoongi: nonono https://t.co/XQMrZh8o9U — stef (@pdsugakl) February 9, 2023

BTS PAVED THE WAY https://t.co/UIXp0eyKLO — ayu❦ || kinda ia (@taebbyuu) February 9, 2023

WBK PT 2 BTS PAVED THE WAY https://t.co/1R1PG6DUPx — R ? (@vihroids) February 9, 2023

hoshi saying bts paved the way EXACTLY — cheols⁷? (@joshyroll) February 9, 2023

??? he’s being honest and he literally said “bts paved the way!” keep crying<3 https://t.co/jTTRDuWaV0 — tes (@busanbbunny) February 9, 2023

On the other hand, talking about military enlistment, Suga might enlist as a social service agent, as per reports.