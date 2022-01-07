BTS' Suga X Jungkook X Chakho: 5 adorable YoonKook moments that'll leave you impatient for their webtoon track

BTS' Suga and Jungkook will be collaborating for their webtoon 7 Fates Chakho soundtrack. YoonKook friendship is one of the most adorable friendships ever and here's dekko at the 5 Jeon Jungkook and Min Yoongi moments.