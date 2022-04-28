BTS Suga X PSY: The Gangnam Style hitmaker pulls a Bang PD on Min Yoongi; ARMY goes berserk

BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi and PSY's collaboration That That will not just see the rapper-producer composing and rapping, but will also feature in it. And he would dance as well, the teaser was dropped along with a short clip of how PSY pulled a Bang PD on Yoongi.