BTS Suga X PSY: The Gangnam Style hitmaker pulls a Bang PD on Min Yoongi; ARMY goes berserk

BTS member Suga is going to collaborate with PSY and it is one of the biggest news in the K-pop world. The song is called That That and it has been produced by Suga. However, that's not it. Suga will not just produce the track but will also rap his verse and feature in it. BTS ARMY is as it is excited about the song which is dropping tomorrow, 29 April 2022. And now with the news of Yoongi also featuring in the music video has pumped up the excitement levels in ARMYs. Also Read - Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra's show to be the biggest Indian web series, at par with Stranger Things, Money Heist
Now, a clip has been going viral online in which PSY and Suga are discussing their tracks. Suga reveals that he only thought he would be producing the song. But then PSY insisted they meet. And eventually, Suga got more and more involved with That That. The video ends with PSY laughing. Now, this is not the first time that Suga had to face such a situation. While making his debut as a BTS member, Suga was just going to make music and won't have to dance. Bang PD had lied to Yoongi that he won't have to dance. Suga had lamented about the same when the members were making confessions on the terrace for their show. So, it's like history repeating itself. BTS ARMY is going berserk on how Yoongi is still getting tricked after all these years into dancing. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Virat Kohli grooves to Oo Antava song, Katrina Kaif's bikini pictures leave Priyanka Chopra gushing and more
Also Read - TRP Report Week 16: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 back in top 5; Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein climb chart with steady ratings
Anyway, the teaser that they dropped is just dope. SUGA is seen in an off-white blazer which he has teamed with a cheetah print shirt. In the last seven months, Suga has produced You, Girl of My Dreams, and Stay Alive.
In other news, Bang PD also known as Hitman Bang was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Seoul National University. Bang Si-hyuk is the first entertainment figure to be given an honorary degree from SNU in recognition of his special contributions to academic development or improvement of culture.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.