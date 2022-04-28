BTS Suga X PSY: The Gangnam Style hitmaker pulls a Bang PD on Min Yoongi; ARMY goes berserk

BTS member Suga is going to collaborate with PSY and it is one of the biggest news in the K-pop world. The song is called That That and it has been produced by Suga. However, that's not it. Suga will not just produce the track but will also rap his verse and feature in it. BTS ARMY is as it is excited about the song which is dropping tomorrow, 29 April 2022. And now with the news of Yoongi also featuring in the music video has pumped up the excitement levels in ARMYs. Also Read - Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra's show to be the biggest Indian web series, at par with Stranger Things, Money Heist

Now, a clip has been going viral online in which PSY and Suga are discussing their tracks. Suga reveals that he only thought he would be producing the song. But then PSY insisted they meet. And eventually, Suga got more and more involved with That That. The video ends with PSY laughing. Now, this is not the first time that Suga had to face such a situation. While making his debut as a BTS member, Suga was just going to make music and won't have to dance. Bang PD had lied to Yoongi that he won't have to dance. Suga had lamented about the same when the members were making confessions on the terrace for their show. So, it's like history repeating itself. BTS ARMY is going berserk on how Yoongi is still getting tricked after all these years into dancing. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Virat Kohli grooves to Oo Antava song, Katrina Kaif's bikini pictures leave Priyanka Chopra gushing and more

Min Yoongi didn't intend to appear on Psy's That That MV but ended up learning the choreo reminds me of the time Bang pd promising him and namjoon they wouldn't have to dance on bts during their pre debut ?#ThatThat #PSYXSUGAIsComing pic.twitter.com/AQnpPBaSOM — Brey⁷ || ?? ?? (Rest) (@btstaendard) April 28, 2022

NO NOT MY MAN GETTING DECEIVED AGAIN ?

First it was bang pd and now psy ?? https://t.co/hxjHhoeoiI pic.twitter.com/rpzk6uXIv3 — Bliss⁷∞ (@taniesbliss) April 28, 2022

Bang PD ? Psy Getting Yoongi to dance pic.twitter.com/1ANXgPzNy1 — Aurelia ? (@AureliaOT7) April 28, 2022

bang pd somewhere in the hybe building after sharing his tricks with psy- pic.twitter.com/ckeiKrcYA8 — roob⁷ ?? (@callthyname) April 28, 2022

This reminds me when Bang PD lied yoongi that he doesn’t have to learn chores. It's always him ? https://t.co/sj7Y8um25S pic.twitter.com/WYv2kE9sAh — ༺??????⁷ •PROD SUGA• (@sohakim29) April 28, 2022

psy: i need help, i really want yoongi to dance too but he's only writing the song for now, what do i do?

bang pd: ...... you've come to the right person.https://t.co/XVwENNrjUy — daily woodcarving hajima⁷ (@wdcrvnghajima) April 28, 2022

PSY pulled a Bang PD.. Yoongi just wanted to produce and now he’s apart of BTS.. Yoongi just wanted to meet PSY to produce and and PSY got him to learn the steps pic.twitter.com/YxHjMMEh7b — ?THEEEE Purrloin⁷? (@dizzydayyz) April 28, 2022

psy making yoongi dance when he thought he was only producing the song has the same energy as bang pd telling him and namjoon they wouldn't have to dance on bts before they debuted https://t.co/oARDDLFmdj — luca⁷ (@lesbseok) April 28, 2022

just like how he got roped in by Bang PD ??? pic.twitter.com/mGLeUIE487 — izzy (@miniem00) April 28, 2022

Nine years have passed and still Min Yoongi gets tricked when it comes to dancing. From Bang PD to PSY ??? pic.twitter.com/P9pvwcu4By — ꪑ꠸ꪀꪖ⁷ | UGHS | ?? (@KimMinMina) April 28, 2022

LOOK AT HIM. MY MAN GETTING DECEIVED AGAIN ?

First it was Bang PD and now psy ?? That That prod.&ft. and Starring SUGA of BTS 2022.04.29 (Fri) 6PM KST#ThatThatFeatSUGA #ThatThat pic.twitter.com/PhbN59WiJq — BTS⁷ (@Seokjins_Galaxy) April 28, 2022

Psy really pulled the bang pd technique of luring yoongi in with promises of only producing but eventually making him dance???? pic.twitter.com/qVtEAzScBK — ʜᴏɴᴇʏ ᴀᴄᴋʟᴇs⁷구 ⟭⟬? (@honeyackles10) April 28, 2022

Anyway, the teaser that they dropped is just dope. SUGA is seen in an off-white blazer which he has teamed with a cheetah print shirt. In the last seven months, Suga has produced You, Girl of My Dreams, and Stay Alive.

In other news, Bang PD also known as Hitman Bang was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Seoul National University. Bang Si-hyuk is the first entertainment figure to be given an honorary degree from SNU in recognition of his special contributions to academic development or improvement of culture.