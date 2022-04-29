BTS ARMY is currently busy streaming and enjoying Suga aka Min Yoongi and PSY's latest collaborative track 'That That' which was released a couple of hours ago. That That has become a rage within hours of release and how! Suga has produced the track. Initially, he was just going to produce the track, later he also lent his vocals and eventually, he also featured in the song. That That is a pop track and PSY just kills it in the beginning. He is super energetic as though a teenager and his vibes attract you into the song in no time. PSY's energy is sooo high that he can easily beat any teenager. Halfway into the song, That That, BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi enters and boy, what an entry. He literally jumps into the screen. And then, it is all Suga's show. He oozes SWAG and takes on PSY as well. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Amber Heard, Elon Musk relationship deets out, ARMY trips over BTS' Suga and PSY's song That That and more

We also get a glimpse of PSY's Gangnam Style. From the dance steps to the lyrics, to energy, vibe, everything in That That will get you grooving in no time. We know Yoongi knows how to dance but PSY's energy is on a different level. He seems as excited about his comeback as his fans and as the audience, we must stay, That That delivers everything that the teaser had looked like and more. Check out the song here:

ARMY is going berserk over That That's choreography and lyrics. Suga's stint in the music video has impressed the ARMY and how! Check out the tweets below:

gangnam style suit on and yoongi “killing” that version of psy because it’s finally time to be more than just that song to the world. it’s time for “that that” psy to meet the spotlight. and wouldn’t a yoongi prod-feature-starring collab do exactly that #ThatThatFeatSUGA pic.twitter.com/ijFW4xq8ik — ammi ⁷ ? (@ammisays) April 29, 2022

THIS MIN YOONGI in THAT THAT I can't wait YOONGI MARRY ME#ThatThatFeatSUGA

pic.twitter.com/aieBU5DxlX — Aisha⁷?With You Jimin OST? (@Wings_Tear7) April 29, 2022

THE SCREAM I LET OUT WHEN YOONGI APPEARED ON SCREEN #ThatThatFeatSUGA pic.twitter.com/LEWw6adVbY — ???? ♕?⁷ (@yoonsepiphany) April 29, 2022

PSY & SUGA slapping tf out of the industry#ThatThat #ThatThatFeatSUGA

pic.twitter.com/iaZV6OAxgd — trinh ⁷ ⟭⟬ bts 6.10 (@trinhers) April 29, 2022

ALL THAT ACTING IN RUN EPISODES REALLY CAME HANDY, ISN'T IT YOONGI?#ThatThatFeatSUGA pic.twitter.com/Vd8H1dEnc5 — Dittu ⁷( NAMJIN SUBUNIT I BEG)? (@Namjiniment) April 29, 2022

In interviews, that were released before, PSY and Suga mentioned how it was supposed to be just a song collab and eventually, Suga also got to feature in it. During the making of That That, they became friends and the age gap felt irrelevant.