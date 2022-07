BTS ARMYs are the cutest and we are sure everyone will agree with us. They keep themselves updated about each and everything their favourite K-pop band members are doing and trend them on social media mostly every day. Recently, Suga’s health became a matter of concern for the ARMY, and not just that, they themselves became doctors for him. You must be wondering what happened to Suga; so well don’t worry, he is fine. This chaos has been created due to a mistranslation. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 confirmed contestants: Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma; 7 celebs ready to dance their way into your hearts

BTS members make it to the Hollywood news mostly every day. According to Koreaboo, J-Hope has been updating his fans about his trip to Chicago ahead of his performance at Lollapalooza. On Weverse, a fan, whose username translates to ‘This Granny’s Bank Account Belongs To Min Kitty’ thanked for J-Hope’s updates and wrote, “I was not in a good mood. But, because of Hobi, I am happy.” Also Read - Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trends: Padmaavat, Dangal and more films that became blockbusters despite controversies

This comment of the fan grabbed J-Hope’s attention and he jokingly claimed that the fan’s bank account belongs to him now, “Yay! Then your bank account belongs to me now!” Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Is Aamir Khan helping Naga Chaitanya revamp his image post split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? [Report]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

Suga also replied to it, “제 의사는요..? (“Where’s my say in this?). Now, here’s where things got a bit messed up because of Weverse’s auto-translation function. In Korea, The word 의사 (uisa) in means doctor, but it can also have other meanings like “opinion, thoughts, etc.” So, the auto-translate showed, “What about my doctor?”

This made Suga’s fans worried, and they started commenting, “Which doctooor!!!! Are you feeling bad??” One fan commented, “I am your doctor.” Another fan offered to be Suga’s doctor and also proposed to him for marriage.

Well, we must say that ARMYs reactions are hilarious. This proves how auto-translate can create misunderstanding and make celebs’ fans worried about their health.