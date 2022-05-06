BTS: SUGA's Indian connect? Throwback to the time when the That That hitmaker got desi Bangtan fans attention for THIS reason

BTS member SUGA is ruling with his song That That which is a collaboration with PSY. The Daechwita rapper and Gangnam Style hitmaker have given us the song of the summer with That That. In his interviews, PSY spoke about how SUGA called him from an unknown number and said that he had a song for him. PSY said the process of working with SUGA was so invigorating that he got back to music production and song-writing with renewed vigor. He said he had been kind of in a managerial role for his idol company. SUGA aka Min Yoongi did had plans only to produce the song, but ended up featuring and dancing in it. Boy, we could not be happier! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After Jay Bhanushali now Mahhi Vij to enter Salman Khan's show? Balika Vadhu actress drops the SCOOP [Exclusive]

Talking about Min Yoongi, last year BTS' fans from Indian noticed a small detail on his wrist. We know that BTS stylists are big on accessories. The septet dons multiple bracelets, chains, brooches, earrings and even harnesses. In the video Butter, our Indian BTS fans had noticed a bracelet that looked like it had a Rudraksh on it. Take a look at this video shared by Cinewood Hub...

To cut a long story short, in the video there is a part where we can see Min Yoongi aka SUGA rapping in a green tee. He has many bracelets on his right wrist, and one of them looks like it has a Rudraksh on it. As we know, Rudraksh has a special place in Hindu religion. Indian fans noticed that and commented on it. Well, Rudraksh has a place of importance in Buddhism too. Many non-Hindus also wear it. There are many fashion bracelets too with beads that resemble a Rudraksh.

This reminds us of the time from the AMAs when fans saw Kim Taehyung in that yellow suit and compared it to a sherwani. The BTS fan club in India is growing by the day, and we love to see such desi touches on the septet. BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope did four sold out concerts in Las Vegas in April. Their album, Proof, an anthology is coming out on June 10, 2022 with three new tracks.