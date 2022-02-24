Bangtan Boys are so active on Instagram that ARMYs don't get enough time to crush over the boys. Be it RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung or Jungkook, yeah, just the six of them. Jimin has been staying away from Instagram and ARMY is missing him terribly. Just a couple of hours ago, Suga aka Min Yoongi shared a picture on his gram. The rapper-producer of BTS looks dapper as usual. He is seen wearing a black jacket. He is sporting long hair which has sent ARMY into a tizzy. ARMY is thirsting over Suga's looks. They are even dropping some goofy comments while sharing the pictures. Check out ARMYs reaction to Suga's post below: Also Read - BTS X Valimai: V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook show off their dance moves on Ajith Kumar's song Naanga Vera Maari

Suga create a post on instagram ?? SUGA:-☺️ Awww...... Our Yoongi is looking so handsome with his preety good outfit . He is standing so peacefully ??

i love you yoongiahhhhhh.... #YoongiBDayGoals2022 #yoongi #suga #BTSSUGA #BTS #방탄소년단큐 pic.twitter.com/0VhWVDzgbx — ?⟬⟭кιм αуєѕнα⁷⟭⟬? (@kimjeonayesha) February 24, 2022

Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung shares selfies with Yeontan and then deletes it; here's how ARMYs reacted

After a long tiring day!

I saw this#SUGA

Btw I competed all my lapitopi work i.e geographical Spatial work , gis, geo-referencing and also shape-file Pffts!!! Finally it's all correct and done! This weekend I'll jus sleep peacefully! #BTSSUGA#BTSARMY #BTS_Butter #BTS pic.twitter.com/jBH12DXj5l — Seokjinny| ☀️18/Exam preps| (@Seokjinz___) February 24, 2022

Suga's post is being linked to Jin's post. Jin had shared a couple of pictures on his gram a couple of hours ago. The backdrop of their pictures is the same. ARMYs have are wondering whether the septet is working together on something. A couple of days ago, Suga had come live on VLive with RM (Kim Namjoon) and Jimin (Park Jimin). The boys gave an update on what they have been doing during their break.

Meanwhile, Suga's recently produced song Stay Alive for BTS' Webtoon 7 Fates Chakho. Jungkook sang the song that has been breaking records upon records. The song has been breaking multiple records despite it not being a septet's number. It shows how much ARMYS love the individual members. Stay Alive released on 5th February. It topped in iTunes charts in about 93 countries within just 14 hours of its release. Jungkook and Suga got a lot of praises for their work on Stay Alive.

