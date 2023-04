BTS fans have been totally spoilt with the amount of content they are getting on a daily basis. As we know, Jimin's song Like Crazy has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is a historic feat for the singer who has become the only Asian after 63 years to get that position. Now, all eyes are on SUGA's Road to D-Day documentary. As we know, his album D-Day is coming this month. SUGA aka Min Yoongi has been working on the album since a couple of years. The documentary which will come on Disney will chart how he overcame his writer's block which is a common issue with musicians.

ROAD TO D-DAY DOCUMENTARY FEATURES HALSEY

SUGA is one of the most admired musicians from K-Pop. His earlier works mixtapes got immense love and acclaim even from non-BTS fans. The album has singers like IU and perhaps Anderson Paak. The making of the documentary happened from the end of 2021 after they finished the concerts in Los Angeles. ARMY is gaga over a clip which shows Halsey and SUGA. It looks like he spent Christmas with her. She has tied small pigtails on his long hair. The two look like siblings as they laugh like crazy.

BTS ARMY WANTS SUGA AND HALSEY'S BABY PIC

In 2022, she wished SUGA as her bro. The picture shared by her was too cute. It looked like he was holding her baby boy. Halsey delivered a son in 2021.

BTS SUGA IS NBA AMBASSADOR

Fans of Bangtan Boys aka BTS also got the good news that SUGA is the global ambassador of the NBA. He has been a fan of basketball since childhood and this has a special meaning for him. Well, now we are waiting for both the album and documentary to drop!