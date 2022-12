BTS has been winning and winning hearts and awards and they have added to their trophy collection and it's a MIC DROP moment really. BTS has won three awards at the People's Choice Awards 2022. Big Hit Entertainment took to their Twitter handle to share the same and thanked the BTS ARMYs for their continuous love and support for the Bangtan Boys. Recently, BTS swept more than 5 awards at the MAMA 2022 held in Japan. The ceremony was attended by BTS member J-Hope. The PCA winners were recently announced and the BTS ARMY is going crazy over the same. Also Read - BTS: Visuals of J-Hope aka Hobi running around the airport to find his luggage leaves ARMY heartbroken [Watch Video]

BTS take three wins home at the People's Choice Awards 2022

Big Hit Entertainment proudly announced that BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – have bagged three awards at the People's Choice Awards 2022. They got – The Group 2022, The Concert Tour of 2022 and The Collaboration of 2022. The last one is Jungkook and Charlie Puth song Left and Right. Jungkook and Charlie Puth's collaboration has been a massive hit and fans have loved it, be it ARMY or CPFs (Charlie Puth fans). The tweet is going viral in Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V to feature in a variety show with two of the Wooga Squad members? Here's what we know

Check out Big Hit Music's tweet about BTS' win at PCAs here:

BTS ARMY congratulates the Bangtan Boys for their win

The BTS ARMY has showered BTS members with love and is rejoicing in their win. They are congratulating the seven of them and also for Jungkook and Charlie Puth for Left and Right. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Ahead of Kim Seokjin aka Jin's military enlistment, HYBE issues a statement on gathering outside training centre; ARMYs turn emotional

jungkook’s and charlie puth’s 'left and right' won at the people choice awards for best collaboration song of the year. congratulations ?? making jungkook the first k-pop soloist in history to win at the PCAs Our main pop boy! So proud of him ? #Jungkook1stWin pic.twitter.com/oH4u15vJTO — ⟭⟬???⁷☾ TaeJincember? (@0610proof_95) December 7, 2022

Congratulations my 7 angels ? love you guys so much ?? — Perla27 ? ????⁷⟬⟭ (@PerlaJ2784) December 7, 2022

JUNGKOOK is now the FIRST and ONLY K-pop Soloist in history to win at the People’s Choice Award #pcas ✨ JUNGKOOK PAVED THE WAY#JUNGKOOK #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/nV1l9PCmai — Daily_JK97ʲᵏ (@Daily_JK97) December 7, 2022

Tell BTS we are proud of thempic.twitter.com/IG3BdAgPsk — I'm indigo Dory⁷?? (@YetToCome0) December 7, 2022

Deserved!!!! Congratulations ?? — BTS Malaysia ARMY⁷ ? (@MY_btsarmy) December 7, 2022

congratulations my loves, you deserve everything ?? — sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) December 7, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS KINGS pic.twitter.com/aBe7U9Ga14 — a military wife ⁷ (@JEONSBIJ) December 7, 2022

Felicidades!! Mis bellos Ángeles!!

Infinitamente orgullosa de ustedes, tesoros de mi vida

Los adoro hermosos, se merecen mucho más que los mejor

Felicidades!!!??? Nami

Cariño mío?

Felicidades!!! Amor?

Te amo infinitamente, cielo?

Inmensamente orgullosa de ti, vida mía?? pic.twitter.com/NzFiVFWCK2 — Maryy_rkive_KNJ???? (@Mary_tw_Nami) December 7, 2022

Congrats prince ot7 ?? ??????????

you are always amazing very proud and you are my very great prince??????

I love bts forever ???? pic.twitter.com/xcMvhrnjdP — Rina1212 (@RinaSus33175034) December 7, 2022

Deserved. Missing you my loves pic.twitter.com/r5OPmBldsx — ⁷3rdGuyFromTheLeft The Indigo Astronaut ∞ (@3rdGuyFromLeft) December 7, 2022

Congratulations boys you deserve it ??

Congratulations to army who voted to you guys are amazing without you we could not have done this

I purple you ? — KZ⁷ (@Kostas776) December 7, 2022

Congratulations ??? — BTS⁷ YouTube (@btsyoutubedata) December 7, 2022

congratulations my loves, You deserve the whole world my boys ???..I'M SOO PROUD OF YOU?? BTS PAVED THE WAY pic.twitter.com/wzKyjG9nQz — ⟭⟬???⁷☾ TaeJincember? (@0610proof_95) December 7, 2022

i’m more than proud of yous my loves ?? pic.twitter.com/5TKNmD95hT — kori⁷? (@softeryoon) December 7, 2022

Congratulations kings ? ? we are so proud of you ?? pic.twitter.com/K3EE0prXBA — Jiya⁷ ?‍? INDIGO ?✨ (@BTSTJ4SR) December 7, 2022

Congratulations ?? all BTS members ?

Love you jk ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TiEoxQcEnW — Komal Khadatare13march (@KhadatareKomal) December 7, 2022

Congrulations, deserved. so proud of you bts, I love u boys ? pic.twitter.com/h6EmR2QnDs — Kim Kim | ʲⁱⁿ ᵈᵃʸ (@bt5_4rmy) December 7, 2022

BTS is busy

Meanwhile, BTS right now are busy with their solo projects. They talked about chapter 2 of their lives wherein the Bangtan Boys would be focusing on their individual careers. There are talk shows, Run BTS episodes, and solo albums lined up. The latest one was RM’s Indigo to come out. Even the first episode of Min Yoongi aka Suga’s show Suchwita was dropped recently. Let’s see what more is ins store. In the meantime, enjoy this success ARMY.