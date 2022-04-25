Know what's been buzzing a lot these days? BTS and Bridgerton! Well, BTS aka Bangtan Boys are quite popular for their music, culture, visuals and goofiness. And Bridgerton, on the other hand, is popular for its wedding season, amazing cast, and intense chemistry between leads. Any ARMY who loves to binge on the western shows has not skipped Bridgerton either. Now, we came across a tweet in which an ARMY imagined them as the 'Duke of Bangtans'. Yep, you read that right. The Bangtan Boys enjoy popularity for their stunning visuals apart from their music, on-stage personality and their off-screen goofy charm. So, the ARMY shared an old cropped picture of Jin and Taehyung on Twitter and wrote, "Duke of Bangtan." Check out the tweet here: Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar song Firecracker OUT now: Ranveer Singh's hilarious dance moves teamed with peppy beats guarantee entertainment – watch video

Duke of Bangtan pic.twitter.com/jWejJ7eyDw — taehyung⁷s legs (@dailytaelegs) April 19, 2022

And ARMYs have been hailing them both as Lord V and Lord Seokjin. The original picture features the Bangtan Boys - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) - in formals. It is from their 2020 ARMY membership renewal. In the original picture, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga are seen in crisp white shirts, black ties and trousers. On the other hand, V, RM and J-Hope have an additional black vest on. ARMYs are going gaga over the tweet. Check it out here:

I love your brain pic.twitter.com/5u8Fs3BZtt — Diana⁷ ?? (@Dianavsope27) April 20, 2022

@SAMYYxJIN AHAHAHJAA SAMDJZJZ — .thv⁷ with you ost ♡ (@taekimthv) April 20, 2022

Prettiest boys ugh — ❤︎ Da’sia⁷ ❤︎ harry’s house (@sheposdasia) April 20, 2022

I want the full pic in HD pic.twitter.com/nOJBvxiqf0 — tete's titi⁷ (@tetestiti) April 21, 2022

worldwide handsome with worldwide handsome our Taejin are always beautiful ??????? — Kimo (@KimoMoh81154357) April 20, 2022

Double visual attack — Anu⁷ ? 10/06/2022 (@Anu_truthuntold) April 20, 2022

Duke Kim ? — Philo || 6/10 ? (@RMphilein) April 20, 2022

Lord seokjin and Lord V — Mrs Kim(Tae's wife & JK's yeoja chingu) (@dare97dream) April 20, 2022

Talking about Bridgerton, this year, the makers dropped season 2 which featured Viscount Anthony and Kate Sharma. Jonathon Bailey returned as Anthony whereas Simone Ashley played Kate Kathani Sharma in the series. Fans showered the second season with as much love as they did for the first season. Kate and Anthony's chemistry had been the talk of the town.

ARMYs often imagine the Bangtan Boys in various series. BTS V and Jungkook been compared to Business Proposal's Taemoo (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Sunghoon (Kim Minkyu). BTS ARMY has also been looking forward to their acting debut as well. V has already featured in a K-drama before. And, certainly, Taehyung as Lord V and Jin aka Lord Seokjin looks AMAZING! We wonder which ladies would be able to charm over these gentlemen.