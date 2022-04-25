BTS: Taehyung and Jin hailed as Lord V and Lord Seokjin after ARMY gives Bridgerton spin to their stunning visual from old photoshoot

BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin) and V (Kim Taehyung) get imagined as Lord V and Lord Seokjin as ARMY gave a Bridgerton spin to the membership renewal photoshoot. Taehyung and Jin look dropdead gorgeous and how!