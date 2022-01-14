BTS: Taehyung and Jin's duet on Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Dilliwaali Girlfriend is UNMISSABLE – watch video

Ever imagined BTS dancing to Bollywood music? Well, thanks to the edits made by ARMYs we get to see them quite often. Yesterday, we shared with y'all the trailer edit of BTs which featured RM (Kim Namjoon) as , Jin (Kim Seokjin) as , V (Kim Taehyung) as and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) as . Today, we are here with a music video edit. Today's BTS edit video features TaeJin aka Jin and Taehyung. They have stepped into and 's shoes for Dilliwaali Girlfriend from . Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood actresses who faced blatant sexism – view pics

The edit of Taehyung as Deepika includes some quirky and fun BTS moments of the Christmas Tree singer. Jin as Ranbir is a delight but with a more comic touch. He is Mr Worldwide Handsome as it is so the actor's charm is naturally covered. The edit is too goofy to be missed and too entertaining to not share with other ARMYs. So, here you go... Watch TaeJin as Deepika-Ranbir here:

Talking about Taehyung and Jin's equation. They are close as brothers. Tae and Jin once had differences of opinion and it had resulted in a fight. The incident is quite famous amongst the ARMY. But, the water is under the bridge. The boys are thick as thieves. The BUTTER crooners are known to pull pranks on each other.

Meanwhile, the boys are all excited about their webtoon 7 Fates: Chakho. Jin plays Hawn whereas Taetae plays Jooan in the series. It is releasing on 15th January 2022 on Webtoon itself. It has fantasy elements from Korean folklore. Currently, BTS have been enjoying their time off. They may have resumed their work schedule as we are in 2022 but nothing has been confirmed. It is said that BTS will release a new album this year. Moreover, an offline concert in Seoul in March is also being planned.