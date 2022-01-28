BTS aka Bangtan Boys are ruling Instagram and how! RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on their respective handles lately. Jimin is being sorely missed by the ARMY. Baby Mochi has not been active of late and ARMY desperately wants to know about his whereabouts. Meanwhile, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok has been very active on Instagram. Hobi recently shared a couple of pictures from his Hope Film on his social media handle. they are pictures of the BTS members. The pictures seem from BTS' SoFi stadium concert. The pictures include everyone - RM, Jin, Jimin, Hobi and Jungkook, but for Taehyung and Suga. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's English coaching class ad in Haryana viral, Tom Holland's Uncharted final trailer and more

J-Hope shared the pictures and captioned it saying Film 2. He posted an apology to BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Suga aka Min Yoongi for not having their pictures in his film. "Sorry for @thv n @agustd," The Mama and Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker wrote in the comments. Check out J-Hope's Film 2 post on Instagram here: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook graces the ad of English coaching class in Haryana; fans say, 'Let's go and cut the poster tonight' – view tweets

Now, ARMY has come out in support of TaeGi aka Taehyung and Yoongi and have been sharing their pictures together, to make up for it. Also, they are hoping for a TaeGi selca as well. Check out ARMY's tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jungkook grooving on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor's High Heels is a treat for all TAEKOOK stans [VIDEO]

#Taegi au where User uarmyhope posts pictures of everyone but Taegi and comments ‘sorry thv n agustD’. Moment later User AgustD comments on his post saying ‘Its ok we were in Bathroom’ and user uarmyhope says ‘WE??” pic.twitter.com/7uNdWj1fPT — saddie⁷ Taegi Subunit enthusiast? (@taegisecret) January 28, 2022

??? oh I want this so bad! Taegi subunit ? https://t.co/EbbVN3QG2y — MirrorImage_Prod V??✌️ᵗʰᵛ KTH1 (@MirrorImage_V) January 28, 2022

no taegi polaroids pictures, i feel so betrayed!

hobi i forgive you because you are cute https://t.co/SnhVrznDXg — BELBEL¹¹⁸ | Christmas Tree ? (@bangtanniexoxo) January 28, 2022

...maybe if i pretend i'm not waiting for a taegi selca, taegi will post it ?? — Andy⁷ ?? • (@yoongitteokboki) January 28, 2022

MANIFESTING IT AS WE SPEAK ?? — ً (@outro_roni) January 28, 2022

don't mind me i'm just waiting for taegi to post their selca ? pic.twitter.com/bYHYEokTFN — Andy⁷ ?? • (@yoongitteokboki) January 28, 2022

cutie hoseok hahaha sorry taegi dw — ㅅ (@taegiseoked) January 28, 2022

the next step now is for taehyung to see the post and share a taegi selca, I know that was hobi’s plan all along — ً (@outro_roni) January 28, 2022

taegi pic.twitter.com/j8DfhKNQk2 — bts ship concept bot (@btsconceptbot) January 28, 2022

A couple of days ago, Suga had shared a post on his Instagram handle and Hobi had dropped a comment soon after. The Daechwita and Interlude: Shadow hitmaker asked J-Hope whether he checks Instagram in real-time. J-Hope is super active on Instagram. He keeps dropping comments on his members' posts all the time. Be it Jin, RM, Suga, Taehyung, Jungkook. Fans love the fact that Hobi has got the hang of Instagram so well.