Just yesterday, BTS members regrouped again after a long time to see off Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who got enlisted in the military. Kim Seokjin aka Jin who is already serving military was also there to welcome his fellow comrade. And now, the rest of the BTS members are back to their lives. Kim Taehyung, popularly known as BTS V recently came online and conducted a live session for the ARMY. He revealed he was heading home after working out at the office building. While doing the live, Taehyung saw a lot of usual comments and called them out. He asked the ARMYs to stop the comments and upgrade them. Also Read - BTS REUNITES on a rainy day to bid farewell to J-Hope as he enlists in Military; Jin shows up in uniform - ARMY is weeping [VIEW TWEETS]

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung asks the ARMYs to update their questions

Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular BTS members. He is known for conducting short live sessions on Weverse and also on Instagram. He usually drops in to check on the ARMY and greet them. And that's what he did today as well. However, Taehyung seemed bored with the comments section which was filled with comments such as 'yoongi marry me,' 'TMI', or ARMYs asking for a birthday wish or wave or asking questions such as if they know about their country or place. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope flaunts buzz cut ahead of enlistment; Jimin posts a picture with Hobi hyung as ARMY gears up to say goodbye

Taehyung told ARMY that there are no fun comments or questions in the comments section. He even tried switching off the comments. The Run BTS singer asks ARMY to upgrade their questions as it's been a decade since they debuted and they [BTS members] have all grown up and hence they [ARMY] should also post some fun questions. 'Yoongi Marry Me' is a frequent comment and it has been noticed in other members' lives too. His live is going viral in Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook returns home for Hobi hyung; ARMY turns emotional believing J-Hope's enlistment is approaching [View Tweets]

? everytime i turn on a live. the common questions are 'yoongi marry me' 'tmi' 'selca' and 'have you heard of mongolia?' 'can you come to europe?' 'do you know sweden?' ? everyone. why would i not know ? our ARMYs have to think of some fun questions. — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) April 19, 2023

Taehyung talks about meeting members after a long time

As told y'all earlier, the BTS members reunited yesterday for Hobi's farewell as the rapper and dancer enlisted in the military. He is the second member of BTS to enlist in the military. All 7 of them were together - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook on the day Hoseok entered the camp. Talking about the same, Taehyung shared that he met all of them after a long time. ARMYs turned emotional on seeing the OT7 after a long time too.