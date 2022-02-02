BTS aka Bangtan Boys never fail to cheer on each other or tease each other. And now, they have been doing so openly ever since they have made their debut on Instagram. And that's what BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin) and V (Kim Taehyung) did today. ARMY, y'all would remember that a couple of days ago, Taehyung had dropped a picture on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Lunar New Year. It was snowing and Tae couldn't help but pose for a picture and share it on Instagram. And recently, Jin dropped a cute comment on Tae Bear's picture. Jin commented on the My Universe singer's photo saying that it is a 'boyfriend material picture'. Sadly, not just the comment but the picture too has been deleted. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's fangirl Jo Nain, the leader of 'Street Dance Girls Fighter' team TURNS reveals being his fan since six years; says, 'I love you'
In the picture, Taehyung was seen enjoying a snowfall. He was seen in a tee and long trench coat. Though the Butter hitmaker was wearing a mask, ARMY could feel that he is enjoying the moment to his heart's content. Check out the snapshot of Taehyung's now-deleted picture here: Also Read - BTS: 6 shirtless edits of RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin that will leave you gasping – see pics
Jin had commented saying that the picture is a 'boyfriend material' picture. Later, Tae replied to his comment, seemingly asking him to not make fun of him. He later deleted the comment. Jin deleted his comment too. Check out a snapshot of Jin's comment here:
ARMY didn't even get a chance to go wild on Jin's comment. They had all agreed with Jin's 'boyfriend material picture' comment. And now, they cannot stop going lamenting over their conversation as the entire post has been removed. Check out ARMY's tweets here:
It seems like Taehyung got all flustered after seeing Jin's comment on his post. So much that he deleted the whole post.
Just a couple of days ago, V had been commenting on his friends' posts. The Permission To Dance singer commented on Choi Woo Shik's post saying, "Honey, you worked had." ARMY had gone berserk on seeing TaeTae's comment on his friend's post. Taehyung had also commented on BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook's boxing video. Taehyung had challenged JK for sparring competition. The TaeKook conversation had sent ARMY into a tizzy.
