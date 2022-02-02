BTS: Taehyung deletes his Lunar Year picture after Jin teases it as 'boyfriend material'; ARMY goes berserk with TaeJin's behaviour – view tweets

BTS' members Jin and Taehyung's conversation on TaeTae's now-deleted Instagram post is sending ARMY into a meltdown. Jin had called Taehyung's post 'boyfriend material picture' but it seems, Tae Bear got all flustered.