BTS: Taehyung, Jimin, RM and Jin have a heartwarming advise for K-ARMYs ahead of Seoul concert and it's truly sweet

BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hop, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are super excited about the PTD concert in Seoul tomorrow. RM, Jin, V and Jimin have advised ARMYs about the cold weather in Seoul.