BTS ARMY, y'all would be super excited about the offline concert of Seoul, aren't you? K-ARMYs would be getting to see the boys in-person at the PTD concert today, on 10t March as well as on 12th and 13th March. The Permission To Dance on Stage concert is being held at the Seoul Olympic stadium. Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hop, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are super excited, we know for sure. So much so that, they have been sharing pieces of advice for the ARMYs who would be attending the concert in person. Also Read - BTS: Birthday boy Suga’s THIS grand gesture is winning ARMY’s heart – deets inside

It all started with Taehyung, BTS' V had shared some pictures from their rehearsals at the Seoul stadium on his Instagram stories a couple of days ago. He later shared an update asking ARMYs to wear warm clothes as come as the weather is too cold to handle. He also said that he read in the forecast that it might rain. 'Everyone's weather is a lot colder. Please wear padding. Please wear gloves. Get ready for a hot pack. Well, just do everything that looks warm." He also posted another update on the same that said, "There's news of rain on the day of the last concert. We'll do our best to be prepared but please dress even warmer just in case." Also Read - Happy Suga Day: Let's check out 'young forever' gush-worthy pics of birthday boy Min Yoongi

V's Post ❇️ There's news of rain on the day of the last concert. We'll do our best to be prepared but please dress even warmer just in case Trans cr; Aditi @ bts-trans

© TAKE OUT WITH FULL CREDITShttps://t.co/fJzHP88SZ2 — BTS Translations / Bangtansubs (@BTS_Trans) March 8, 2022

Jimin reiterated Taetae's message and wrote, "like what taehyungie said, it's really cold. So please wear all the clothes you have and come." Chimchim is always a cutie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 ?? (@bts_daily.news)

Jin also reiterated the same and said that his hands were frozen while rehearsing today. "Everyone's weather is cold. Please come wearing padding by all means at the time of tomorrow. My hand was frozen," Jin wrote on Weverse.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon also asked ARMYs to wear warm clothes. "everyone it's very cold. come fully prepared as if you're going to the north pole and even though there's no standing and cheering let's do it however we can with 'putyourhandsup' and headbanging. see you tomorrow."

Now, aren't they sweet?