BTS aka the Bangtan Boys are currently in Nevada, Las Vegas looking forward to their Permission To Dance Concert at the Allegiant Stadium. As there's still time for the concert to begin, the Bangtannies are busy touring Las Vegas which has turned purple in their honour. Breathtaking visuals from Las Vegas have surfaced on social media and are going viral. There was even a tag called Borahegas featured on one of the buildings in Las Vegas. Coming back to the BTS members, recently, Taehyung, Jungkook and J-Hope went out and about the city and witnessed the purple decoration and grandeur in person.

V was dressed in a blazer while Jungkook and Hobi kept it casual. JK wore a co-ord set which seems to be his thing. He loves all-black outfits or either co-ord sets. The Euphoria and Stay Alive hitmaker also wore a printed bucket hat. However, he dished out the hottest style statements all the time too. Hobi is one of the most stylish members of BTS. His is more of a hip-hop vibe with baggy pants a loose tee and a cap. We love how the trio dished out different vibes in appearances but vibed in unison in purple. Check out TaeTae, Hobi and JK's post from the Las Vegas tour last evening here:

J-Hope also shared a vlog from their touristing in Las Vegas. In the video, we saw the three of them enjoying the water show. Dynamite was being played in the background. It seems the boys had carried speakers along with them. BTS members V and Jungkook were seen grooving to the beats of their hit track while Hobi shot a film of them. We also saw Jungkook pulling his meme-face as they stopped by a restaurant where they gorged on A LOT of things! Check out the vlog and more pictures of a purple Vegas below:

Meanwhile, the concert will happen on 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th April. LV and India have a time difference of about 12:30 hours. Hence, the concerts will happen early in the morning on the 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th of April!