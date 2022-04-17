BTS's Day 4 of the PTD Las Vegas concert concluded a couple of hours ago and it's been so much FUN!!!! The Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - interacted with the Las Vegas ARMYs and ARMYs who had specially flown from different parts of the world to watch them perform, in English mostly. The Boys loved and enjoyed each and every moment spent with the ARMYs and they had loads of fun with the BTS members around. The youngest two of the BTS members, V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) goofed around a lot. From flirting with each other to their Cinderella moment, Taekook stans are going MAD CRAZY over their camaraderie on stage. Of course, it was just all good fun. Also Read - BTS: From Kim Taehyung's ramp walk to Gentleman ARMY cheering on the septet – moments from PTS Las Vegas D3 concert that'll live rent free in ARMYs hearts and mind

During BTS' DNA performance, Taehyung and Jungkook kinda flirted on stage in front of ARMYs not just present at the Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium but also the ones watching online. And the fans are going gaga and how! That's not it, the two also had a Cinderella moment when their leader towards the end of the concert said that he felt like a Cinderella. While Jungkook pretended to put on the shoes for Taehyung, the latter wiped Kookie's shoes with his towel. It was an AWW-worthy moment between Jungkook and Taehyung. And ARMY is going berserk over the same. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS’ RM reveals he wasn’t a good kid to his mom, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to wed soon and more

THIS IS THE BEST VERSION OF DNA TAEKOOK OH MY GOD, LOOK AT THEM pic.twitter.com/OWl1Faampu — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) April 17, 2022

taekook became each other's prince charming and cinderella ??pic.twitter.com/NTLVov1TJS — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) April 17, 2022

CINDERELLA AND PRINCE CHARMING WHO???? I ONLY KNOW TAEKOOK pic.twitter.com/vaknrbKiCb — taekook ? (@flirtaeguk) April 17, 2022

During the concert, after performing on Life Goes On, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, and Butter, Taetae got all tired and took off his jacket. By the end of the performance set, he was seen putting it on Jungkook. Taehyung and Jungkook went crazy high on energy during J-Hope's verse in HOME, Go-Go and Anpanman performance. Check out some more BTS Taekook moments here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member J-Hope meets 'queen' Lady Gaga; Kim Kardashian's son Saint watches an ad about her 2007 s*x tape and more

"BREAKING IN TO YOUR HEART LIKE THAT"??? #taekook

pic.twitter.com/Mpx5RjcIzx — reighne⁷ | JIMIN'S OST IS COMING!? (@bamtan_07) April 17, 2022

TAEKOOK ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? pic.twitter.com/VFN8QdWTaa — ً ִֶָ moon ?? 2022.06.10 ♥︎ (@googiesbabybear) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the BTS PTD Las Vegas concert was of four shows which happened on the 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th of April. Since the release of the track, BTS held 12 PTD concert shows. In his ment segment towards the end, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon revealed that it was going to be just one show initially. Uff, thank God they didn't stop!