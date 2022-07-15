BTS' J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's Jack In The Box is releasing today and Hobi has been busy partying since the last night. The BTS rapper is dropping his solo album today and he held a listening party of the same last night. It was a starry affair at the HYBE building where other BTS members RM, Taehyung, Jin, Jungkook and Jimin had dropped by to support him. Whether or not Suga attended is not known but some of the ARMYs seem to have spotted him, though there are no pictures confirming the same. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's song Arson has a link to popular MV of the Bngtan Boys? ARMYs get discussing

J-Hope's listening party was a gala affair

BTS member J-Hope's listening party for Jack in the Box was held on HYBE's last floor. The videos and pictures from the same are going viral on social media. Apart from BTS members - RM, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, J-Hope's listening party was attended by various kpop artists such as BIGBANG's Taehyung, Uhm Jung Hwa, Korean hip-hop legendsTiger JK, Yoon Mirae and many more. Seeing Hobi's popularity and the kind of response to his listening party, ARMY is brimming with pride. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kim Kardashian not getting back with Kanye West, Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a 'gold digger' and more

Jungkook, Taehyung and J-Hope burn the dance floor

Jungkoook and J-Hope danced to Butter's remix ft. Megan Thee Stallion at J-Hope's listening party. At first, Hobi was dancing on it solo and seeing his hyung, Jungkook joined him, still recalling the 2J's choreo they set on the remix version of Butter. We wish Jimin had joined them too. Elsewhere, Taehyung, Hobi and RM's video of dancing together also went viral. J-Hope posed with a lot of celebs and it seems he was very overwhelmed with the response. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok drops Arson MV's Teaser; ARMY declares it a 'Masterpiece'

RM, Jimin and Jin at J-Hope's listening party

Jimin, RM and Jin's dancing videos have not surfaced much and there is a reason behind it. Jimin and RM were busy posing for pictures and selfies and enjoying themselves with everyone. Everyone would have dearly missed Suga if he wasn't there. We know for sure, that ARMYs did miss watching the Bangtan Boys together again.

Jack in the Box, the whole solo album of J-Hope aka BTS' Jung Hoseok releases today.