Bangtan Boys have been slowly getting into active mode again. Just a couple of hours ago, RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi) and Jimin (Park Jimin) had come live on VLive. Before that, Taehyung had been active on Weverse and had been responding to some ARMYs. And during the interaction, Taehyung revealed that he didn't receive any chocolates on Valentine's Day. A BTS ARMY had asked him whether he got any chocolates, BTS V responded saying, "No, no one gave me any. I found out [that it was Valentine's Day] a few hours before it ended." Aww! ARMY is going bonkers after learning the same. They want to send truckloads of sweets to the Permission To Dance singer. Here's how ARMY reacted to learning about Taheyung's Valentine's Day... Also Read - BTS: RM, Suga and Jimin hold a LIVE session about their upcoming concert, Hobi's obsession with polaroids, Vmin's pulls-ups and more

weverse 220220 @bts_twt op: hey taetae?

were you gifted any chocolate (for valentines day)? taehyung: nope no one gave me anything so i found out (it was valentine’s) with just a few hours left in the day pic.twitter.com/fAMwPpD7dj — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) February 20, 2022

no one gave taehyung chocolates on valentines day ?? gotta change that — nochu (@vantebear_) February 20, 2022

what even is the point of valentines day if taehyung didn’t get any chocolates…? im scratching the day off of everyone’s calendars ? — maliha⁷ | HOBIUARY ? (@malifloss) February 20, 2022

who's going to tell taehyung tha we armys celebrated valentines while eating chocolates together with tae in our imagination ?? — eshu⁷♬ (@gukieselca) February 20, 2022

Never too late to send some chocolate in spirit cards to Taehyung for V-Day ? pic.twitter.com/2xrmmwJTl4 — VStreamTeam ⁷?by V (@VTeamBase) February 20, 2022

Oh babie. And here people are celebrating Valentines with your photos and cutouts — Ami⁷∞ Hobiuary ? (@Ami_tvt) February 20, 2022

BRB sending a chocolate truck to Tae’s house… If Tae could just text me the address ? — anju⁷ ✰ (@jjksceo) February 20, 2022

on my way to give him all the chocolates in the world pic.twitter.com/hZWkxXy11y — Sabs⁷ (@ot7enthusiast7) February 20, 2022

yall had one job give him chocolates pic.twitter.com/TyY4fOgYck — nochu (@vantebear_) February 20, 2022

Gorgeous tae I would send him chocolates with love ❤ ??❤? pic.twitter.com/mH0iGwrc9V — sunnyd (@DenisePurcell16) February 20, 2022

This can't be!!? I wish we could send him the way we want to shower him with love. But even one chocolate kiss each would fill the hybe building and more? Taehyung, we love you!!? https://t.co/xbWXJF9M6U — ?? #V_ChristmasTree (@TaeLovely15) February 20, 2022

I heard on bird app street, that Tae didn't got any chocolate for ? day. Are you OK people? How come he didn't got any? pic.twitter.com/iIAZLfBPYI — Neringa⁷ ⟭⟬ (@neringiukasss) February 20, 2022

no one gave tae chocolates for valentine’s day wtf — hadley⁷ (@hadsadore) February 20, 2022

While interacting with the ARMYs, a couple of ARMYs asked Taheyung about his health. Taheyung has been in quarantine after he tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. He had a mild sore throat and took the PCR test which came out positive. Since he had been resting. While responding to ARMYs inquiring about his health, Taehyung thanked them for worrying. V was asked about his absence from Instagram to which he revealed that he didn't have anything to post anymore. Some fans asked Taehyung about his meal. One of the ARMYs who had been in quarantine asked the My Universe singer what should he/she do as there's nothing to do. Taetae revealed that he watched movies, play music, enjoys contemplation, meditation, sleeping. He also plays games. Taehyung said that time is passing by quickly for him. Taehyung also shared that he wants to visit Japan when a fan asked him to come to the country.

An ARMY asked Tae bear if he was sleeping well. Taehyung replied that he had been sleeping for about 15 hours! Get well soon Tae Bear!