Bangtan Boys have been slowly getting into active mode again. Just a couple of hours ago, RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi) and Jimin (Park Jimin) had come live on VLive. Before that, Taehyung had been active on Weverse and had been responding to some ARMYs. And during the interaction, Taehyung revealed that he didn't receive any chocolates on Valentine's Day. A BTS ARMY had asked him whether he got any chocolates, BTS V responded saying, "No, no one gave me any. I found out [that it was Valentine's Day] a few hours before it ended." Aww! ARMY is going bonkers after learning the same. They want to send truckloads of sweets to the Permission To Dance singer. Here's how ARMY reacted to learning about Taheyung's Valentine's Day... Also Read - BTS: RM, Suga and Jimin hold a LIVE session about their upcoming concert, Hobi's obsession with polaroids, Vmin's pulls-ups and more
While interacting with the ARMYs, a couple of ARMYs asked Taheyung about his health. Taheyung has been in quarantine after he tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. He had a mild sore throat and took the PCR test which came out positive. Since he had been resting. While responding to ARMYs inquiring about his health, Taehyung thanked them for worrying. V was asked about his absence from Instagram to which he revealed that he didn't have anything to post anymore. Some fans asked Taehyung about his meal. One of the ARMYs who had been in quarantine asked the My Universe singer what should he/she do as there's nothing to do. Taetae revealed that he watched movies, play music, enjoys contemplation, meditation, sleeping. He also plays games. Taehyung said that time is passing by quickly for him. Taehyung also shared that he wants to visit Japan when a fan asked him to come to the country.
An ARMY asked Tae bear if he was sleeping well. Taehyung replied that he had been sleeping for about 15 hours! Get well soon Tae Bear!
