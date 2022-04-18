Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - had a blast on the last day of the BTS PTD Las Vegas concert. There were so many amazing moments between BTS members and BTS members and ARMYs that went viral on Twitter. It was like the Bangtan Boys were making most of their last concert in Las Vegas for the time being. Not just the ARMYs, but it was seen that Bangtannies' hearts were also full. Namjoon, Suga, Jin, Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin and Hobi interacted with the ARMYs in English for most of the parts. It was a goofy, emotional, funny, sexy concert by BTS. So, ARMY, let's have a dekko at some of the most aww-worthy moments from the PTD Las Vegas concert. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get brutally trolled as another kissing picture from the wedding goes viral; netizens say, 'Phero se jyada to kiss kar liya shaadi mein'

RM - Kim Namjoon's moments

We have to start with the leader of BTS, Namjoon. RM was emotional as he reminisced how he had first come to the US when he was a student to the time when the BTS members had went asking everyone to attend their concert to TODAY, a full-packed stadium. He also thanked the staff and the background dancers for making the last PTD song such a fun memory all the time. Joonie also made the ARMYs watching online make a pinky promise of staying with them till the end.

When namjoon asked for a pinky promise i cried?

Jin - Kim Seokjin's moments

This time around, Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin was injured and hence, he didn't perform much during the concerts. However, on the last day of the PTD Las Vegas concert, Jin joined his members on stage a lot of times. He even played around with the confetti streamer gun. His happiness was heart-touching. Also, the iconic flying kiss, every concert is incomplete without.

SUGA - Min Yoongi's moments

The next member is the mafia of the group Agust D aka Min Yoongi aka Suga. At the concert, Suga channelled his inner AgustD the hot one and made ARMYs swoon. He was also dishing out loads of kisses to the ARMYs. Moreover, Yoongi Marry Me was addressed yet again. He had an adorable reaction to the same. Check more Yoongi moments here:

the members (tae, ESPECIALLY tae) screaming yoongi marry me on top of their lungs, the crowd erupting into cheers, the camera zooming into huge yoongi marry me signs everywhere, hobi's awed wow & yoongi's tiny low "uhh" in the bg. literal tears in my eyes

J-Hope - Jung Hoseok's moments

Hobi won hearts with his swag, stage presence and his heartu! He talked about how it was difficult for them to perform with one member sitting out. However, he lauded Jin for never leaving the space empty even when they were rehearsing. Hobi made everyone cheer on Jin which left him emotional. And when the Mama hitmaker heard ARMYs chanting his name, he had to cutest reaction to it. Also not to forget when Hobi dished out a SOPE moment. He also wished an ARMY who held a placard that said it was his/her birthday.

? For all of the silliness when they're together, Hobi pulling the honest praise card out on Jin is so endearing.

And he swapped to Korean so Jin would understand it ??

Jimin - Park Jimin's moments

Chimchim had a blast on stage too. From running towards every member to capture moments on the 4K polaroid to swaying like the king of dance on stage, Jimin enthralled ARMYs with swag and sexy charm. He also bowed to the dancers and hugged them as well. His vocals were mesmerising as usual. He also touched ARMY's hands. He also goofed up a little on stage during So What but quickly recovered. It was very funny.

V - Taehyung's moments

Taehyung was the goofiest of the lot at the Day 4 BTS PTD Las Vegas concert. He did yet again gathered confetti streamers during Outro: Wings and also did the ramp walk again. He also spanked himself in front of the camera during the Go Go performance. His verse from Idol was extra powerful and the way he comforted Jin on stage was wholesome. The way he bathed himself in water and started shaking his head, uff, ARMYs went berserk with his hotness.

Jungkook - Jeon Jungkook moments

The Golden Maknae was stunning as always. He brought a different energy and made precious memories with the ARMY who he loves a lot. From calling the ARMYs the reason he smiles every day to getting hit by the huge balloon, JK was ADORABLE!! Jungkook also slapped a lot of butts! And towards the end, the way he didn't want to leave ARMY, Uff!

Meanwhile, towards the end of the BTS Permission To Dance Last Vegas concert, it was announced that the septet would be making a comeback with a new album. The new upcoming BTS album is dropping on 10th June 2022. Just three days before the 9th year anniversary of their debut. ARMYs went berserk after seeing the teaser of the same by the end of today's concert.