BTS: Taehyung-Suga aka Daegu boys vs Jungkook-Jimin aka Busan Boys – which Bangtan duo oozes more hotness? Watch video and vote now

BTS ARMY, here's a poll on Daegu Boys -Taehyung and Suga vs Busan Boys - Jimin and Jungkook. We have a video which showcases the hotness of both the Bangtan Boys duo. Just watch the video and vote for your FAVE duo.