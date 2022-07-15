BTS members - Taehyung, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM and Jin - have been entertaining the BTS ARMYs for almost a decade now. And they continue to do so even on hiatus or not. BTS aka the Bangtan Boys' 9 years worth of content is enough (greedy me: not really) for the ARMY to keep binging while the boys have a break from a hectic schedule. That's what some of the ARMYs have been doing. Clips of BTS members have been going viral. Just yesterday, a video clip of Taetae aka Kim Taehyung and Suga aka Min Yoongi went viral and ARMY began trending TaeGi on Twitter. Based on that, we found another clip which is about Daegu Boys and Busan Boys. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson's second child, Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic's record and more
Taehyung-Suga vs Jimin-Jungkook
A clip edited by yet another talented ARMY has been going viral on social media. It features some hottest clips of the BTS members - Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga. The ARMY who edited the video has edited it in the manner in which he has put the Daegu Boys - Taehyung and Suga together and Busan Boys - Jimin and Jungkook together. So, it's pitched in the way as Daegu Boys vs Busan Boys. For the unversed, Taehyung and Suga hail from Daegu whereas Jungkook and Jimin hail from Busan. The Bangtan Boys - Taehyung, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook are each hot in their own way. When combined in the duo of TaeGi and JiKook, their personalities have a different impact, altogether. Watch the video here: Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung joins ranks of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo and more in the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list
So, which Bangtan duo - TaeGi from Daegu or JiKook from Busan has your vote? Tell us here: Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's song Arson has a link to popular MV of the Bngtan Boys? ARMYs get discussing
BTS hiatus for solo projects
So, it would have confirmed your suspicions by now that the Bangtan Boys aka Suga, Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM and Jin have taken a break from their group activities. Meanwhile, they are going to work on their solo projects. Taehyung aka BTS V will be seen in a spin-off of In The Soop called Friendcation with Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seojoon and Park Hyungsik. Suga is also working on some project details of which are still under the wraps. Jungkook featured in a music video with Charlie Puth called Left and Right to which he also lent his voice. J-Hope's solo album Jack In the Box is releasing today. Details of the solo projects of Jimin, RM and Jin are also under the wraps.
