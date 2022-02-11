BTS: Taehyung talks about Jungkook while replying to a post; ARMY goes berserk

BTS ARMY, 'Jungkookie' is trending on Twitter and it's all thanks to Taehyung and Stay Alive from 7 Fates Chakho. BTS aka Bangtan Boys are very close to each other. They have had a tremendous journey from domestic to international success. The boys are ruling hearts across continents, not just with their music but also their bond with each other. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are very close to each other. The Bangtan Boys would care for each other, pull pranks on each other and every fight with each other, however, nothing changes their love for each other. ARMY, y'all would know that Taehyung is very fond of Jungkook and likewise. The two share an equation like Tom and Jerry. Also Read - BTS: From drunk Suga screaming for Taehyung to his savage pick up line – Yoongi being extra is the FUNNIEST thing on the internet

Taehyung is always teasing BTS' Golden Maknae, the latter knows how to give it back too. Now, Taehyung had been active on Weverse and interacting with ARMY. He was about to have a nap and an ARMY wished him a good rest. Taehyung assured the ARMY saying that he doesn't work out like Jungkook. Taehyung mentioning Jungkook in a post is going viral. ARMY is going berserk over the same. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS leader RM shares UNSEEN pics of his studio, Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian and kids to come back and more

Stay Alive was released across streaming platforms. Taehyung was asked about the same, and he grabbed the opportunity to praise him. ARMY has been sharing the interactions on Weverse and going gaga over Jungkookie. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V leaves RM embarrassed with his comment on 'nose hair'; what happens next will leave you in splits – watch

?taetae sleep well~??

?everyone i do not exercise/work out, i don’t do it like jungkookie so shh ? sleep well everyone pic.twitter.com/wKc9HNQNC8 — haruharu? (slow) (@haruharu_w_bts) February 10, 2022

??? why do you have to remind of that ???

My favorite name

JUNGKOOKIE WHY IT SO ENDEARING???? ?????? — ?♥️NSYHJTJ?? (@Ml16Jk) February 11, 2022

Tae calling Jk 'jungkookie' is music to my ears — Chanu♡ (@chanu_tk) February 11, 2022

i just know tae had the biggest, proudest and fondest smile on his face while listening to his jungkookie sing. as expected from the #1 jungkooker. always ready to praise him ?? pic.twitter.com/6O7PUud53t — ❤︎✨ (@jksvnte) February 11, 2022

He will never leave a chance to praise him jungkookie ? https://t.co/sM6yFTZHXL — Avi?| Stay alive!! (@kookoo_Tk7) February 11, 2022

It's always about "jungkookie"

Kim Taehyung will reply to anyone who talks about jungkook please??#taekook pic.twitter.com/31JhXVc7AG — ^태국^jeon♡kim⁷? (@Mybabybear_koo) February 11, 2022

he’s so proud of his yoongi hyung and jungkookie https://t.co/DVjj3sOBy7 — ☀️ (@tae__googie) February 11, 2022

tete is proud of his jungkookie & yoongi hyung ? https://t.co/xSOlE9xVgZ — •‿• (@thvmillionstars) February 11, 2022

BTS being so proud of Jungkookie ???? https://t.co/AOhwIIsaVy — Moxy ⁷ (@moxypanrede) February 11, 2022

WE CAN NOT COMPETE WITH HIM FOR BEING THE NO.1 JUNGKOOKIE SUPPORTER.. GIVE IT UP Y'ALL!! pic.twitter.com/VxOdeuUJqE — K00? (Commisions open)?? (@K00KBUNBUN) February 11, 2022

In other news, the Bangtan Boys have been sharing posts on Instagram. Jungkook has shared his boxing videos a lot of times. Once Taehyung has challenged Jungkook for a sparring match. However, it was all a joke, we guess. The boys are resting and also working on their music. Earlier, Big Hit had revealed that BTS will be coming up with a new album. ARMY is super excited about the same. BTS will also hold a concert in Seoul in March.